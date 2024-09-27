© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: UTSA Heritage Spanish program inspires students to embrace their language and identity

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 27, 2024 at 6:05 AM CDT
UTSA students Jacqueline Ramirez and Felisha Bocanegra present their final digital project of a bilingual, Spanish and English, digital timeline of their childhood memoirs as part of the Border Women and Feminist Cartographies Course in Fall 2022.
Sylvia Fernandez
UTSA students Jessica Corona, Grace Rodriguez and Elisa Castro present their digital humanities project related to their heritage language identity and border communities in the Southwest of Texas and North of Mexico at the 11th National Spanish as a Heritage Language Symposium.
Sylvia Fernandez
UTSA student Espinoza Renee presents her digital archive she created titled, Corporal Punishment & Anti-Spanish in West Texas Segregated Schools, for the Spanish as a Heritage Language Teaching and Research Methodologies course offered last fall
Sylvia Fernandez
UTSA students Grace Rodriguez and Kevin Alvarez present their final project of a digital collection of literature and oral histories of queer border migration testimonios as part of the Latina/o/e Literature and Archives through Digital Humanities course this spring.
Sylvia Fernandez
UTSA students visiting the Latina/o/e Archives at the Benson Lee Collection at UT Austin as part of the Latinas Across Border in Analog and Digital Archives Seminar in Spring 2023.
Sylvia Fernandez

Many Latinos living along the borderlands are regularly exposed to Spanish but are not fluent in the language.

Those who are somewhat fluent are often not comfortable with their lived experience and use Spanglish to communicate in their environment.

Younger Latinos who fall into this category refer to themselves “no sabo kids.

A program at the University of Texas at San Antonio aims to meet these students where they are at and teach them to embrace and preserve their cultural and linguistic traditions.

The Spanish as a Heritage Language program is tailored to help students who have been exposed to Spanish develop their language skills.

Sylvia Fernández (left), assistant professor of digital and public humanities in the Spanish as a Heritage Language program at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Stephanie González, program director for UTSA's Heritage Spanish program.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez (far left) interviews UTSA's Sylvia Fernández (back left) and Stephanie González
Marian Navarro / TPR
Stephanie González (left): Program director for UTSA's Spanish as a Heritage Language program; TPR's Norma Martinez; Sylvia Fernández, assistant professor of digital and public humanities in the Spanish as a Heritage Language program.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Program director Stephanie González says heritage Spanish students are taught the value of the colloquial language style that many have used all their lives.

“We have seen more people understanding the importance of really honoring what students bring to the classroom, instead of fixing their Spanish or giving them something that is this correct, standardized version of Spanish,” she said.

Sylvia Fernández, assistant professor of digital and public humanities in the Spanish as a Heritage Language program, said students learn how to transition heritage Spanish for real world use.

“[Students] can implement the heritage — how they teach it, how they use it — in their different professional spaces within their communities, without shame, without trauma. But also, to keep this change,” she said. “I think heritage not only belongs to academia, it belongs in our houses.”

University of Texas at San AntonioSpanish
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
