© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Eagle Pass art exhibition highlights the beauty of the border, fights against stereotypical narratives

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Border is Beautiful art exhibition at the Eagle Pass Art & Culture Center celebrates the rich culture of the border region with works of nearly 50 artists.
1 of 12  — IMG_9669.JPEG
The Border is Beautiful art exhibition at the Eagle Pass Art & Culture Center celebrates the rich culture of the border region with works of nearly 50 artists.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks on display as part of The Border is Beautiful art exhibit in Eagle Pass, Texas.
2 of 12  — IMG_9744.jpg
Artworks on display as part of The Border is Beautiful art exhibit in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks clockwise from left to right: Grandma Ceci by artist Kelsie Garza; Todo Está Cambiando by Marco Arreola; Entre los Nopales by Jose Gaitan; Unitited pictures of the border by Zina Harding; Womb Nightmares (No.2) by Hazel Batrez Chavez.
3 of 12  — IMG_9649.jpg
Artworks clockwise from left to right: Grandma Ceci by artist Kelsie Garza; Todo Está Cambiando by Marco Arreola; Entre los Nopales by Jose Gaitan; Unitited pictures of the border by Zina Harding; Womb Nightmares (No.2) by Hazel Batrez Chavez.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artwork on display as part of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition. From left to right: Alas by Abel Ortiz; photos by Roy Enriquez; untitled sketch of Sarita's Tortilla Factory Inc. by Chema Villarreal; Muñequita Piel de Barro by Jose Gaitan; In the Midst of the Cacophony by artists Christie Palmer and Elizabeth Hodges.
4 of 12  — IMG_9622.JPEG
Artwork on display as part of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition. From left to right: Alas by Abel Ortiz; photos by Roy Enriquez; untitled sketch of Sarita's Tortilla Factory Inc. by Chema Villarreal; Muñequita Piel de Barro by Jose Gaitan; In the Midst of the Cacophony by artists Christie Palmer and Elizabeth Hodges.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Artworks displayed at The Border is Beautiful art exibition.
5 of 12  — IMG_9642.JPEG
Artworks displayed at The Border is Beautiful art exibition.
Marian Navarro / TPR
From left to right: Photograph of everyday life on the U.S./Mexico border by Roy Enriquez; La Mano Dura by artist Cris Escobar
6 of 12  — IMG_9704.jpg
From left to right: Photograph of everyday life on the U.S./Mexico border by Roy Enriquez; La Mano Dura by artist Cris Escobar
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
From left to right: Sin Fronteras by artist Anakaren Arizpe Cantú; Border Sunset by Elisa Sofia Robles.
7 of 12  — IMG_9636.jpg
From left to right: Sin Fronteras by artist Anakaren Arizpe Cantú; Border Sunset by Elisa Sofia Robles.
Marian Navarro / TPR
The ink on paper sketch by artist Chema Villarreal memoralizes Sarita's ortilla Factory Inc., a once-important landmark in Eagle Pass that was demolished for a new overpass.
8 of 12  — saritas-eagle-pass-the-border-is-beautiful
The ink on paper sketch by artist Chema Villarreal memorializes Sarita's Tortilla Factory Inc., a once-important landmark in Eagle Pass that was demolished for a new overpass.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Assmilation by arist Abel Ortiz reflects the struggle to assimlate to live in the U.S. after immigrating from Allende, Coahuila to Del Rio, Texas in the first grade.
9 of 12  — assimilation-able-ortiz-the-border-is-beautiful
Assimilation by artist Abel Ortiz reflects the struggle to assimilate to live in the U.S. after immigrating from Zaragoza, Mexico to Del Rio, Texas, in the first grade.
Marian Navarro / TPR / TPR
Eagle Pass Border Coalition board member Jesse Fuentes (far right) takes a selfie during the opening ceremony of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition.
10 of 12  — 0c5064c8-c680-4ab8-ad25-bb550f3bafa3.jpeg
Eagle Pass Border Coalition board member Jesse Fuentes (far right) takes a selfie during the opening ceremony of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition.
Courtesy photo / Eagle Pass Border Coalition
Yocelyn Riojas, lead organizer and assistant director of the Eagle Pass Digital Arts Society, poses with her artwork, Nepantlaera.
11 of 12  — Screenshot 2024-08-16 104422.png
Yocelyn Riojas, lead organizer and assistant director of the Eagle Pass Digital Arts Society, poses with her artwork, Nepantlaera.
Courtesy photo / Eagle Pass Border Coalition
Scan the QR to view a full list of artworks on display at The Border is Beautiful Art Exhibition in Eagle Pass.
12 of 12  — border-is-beautiful-qr-code
Scan the QR to view a full list of artworks on display at The Border is Beautiful Art Exhibition in Eagle Pass.

From floating red buoys in the Rio Grande to the takeover of a public city park, Eagle Pass has made headlines in the on-going fight between the state of Texas and the federal government over border enforcement.

But residents of Eagle Pass say news coverage often leaves out the rich cultural experience of what it is like to live on the border and have roots in communities that are binational, bicultural, and bilingual.

The Border is Beautiful exhibition at the Eagle Pass Art & Culture Center features the works of nearly 50 artists with roots on the U.S.-Mexico border and celebrates the cultural tapestry of the region.

Yocelyn Riojas, assistant director of the Eagle Pass Digital Arts Society, helped coordinate the exhibition.

She said the space is filled with reflections of the community.

“We see different things that connect us to home,” she said. “It is truly a celebration. It's bright, it is full. It is filled with so much art that people don't comprehend.”

Abel Ortiz, a border artist and art educator at Southwest Texas College, explained his painting, Sisyphus. It depicts a Border Patrol truck towing three tires on the surface of the moon.

Sisyphus by artist Abel Ortiz uses satire to address immmigration.
1 of 3  — IMG_9739.jpg
Sisyphus by artist Abel Ortiz uses satire to address immmigration.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Border artist Abel Ortiz poses next to his painting, Sisyphus.
2 of 3  — IMG_9716.JPEG
Border artist Abel Ortiz poses next to his painting, Sisyphus.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Alas by artit Abel Ortiz reflects the dream of crossing the border.
3 of 3  — IMG_9731.jpg
Alas by artit Abel Ortiz reflects the dream of crossing the border.
Marian Navarro / TPR

“The border areas are full of histories of immigration,” he said. “This is what these artworks can do: bring awareness to these issues that we all deal with along the borders.”

The artwork Shelby by artist Santos Polendo touches on the indigenous roots of Shelby Park and its namesake, Confederate Col. Joseph Shelby.

Shelby by Eagle Pass artist Santos Polendo depicts the indigenous origins of Shelby Park. Polendo is a member of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas.
1 of 2  — IMG_9638.jpg
Shelby by Eagle Pass artist Santos Polendo depicts the indigenous origins of Shelby Park. Polendo is a member of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Eagle Pass artist Santos Polendo (left) poses next to his painting, Shelby, during the opening ceremony of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition in Eagle Pass.
2 of 2  — 453409890_8965158216833503_9152706257435751901_n.jpg
Eagle Pass artist Santos Polendo (left) poses next to his painting, Shelby, during the opening ceremony of The Border is Beautiful art exhibition in Eagle Pass.
Courtesy photo / Eagle Pass Border Coalition

Polendo, a member of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, says it’s history that can’t be erased.

“The piece was about … stirring up that conversation,” he said. “Why is there an indigenous person in full regalia taking a cellphone picture of a Confederate soldier in the middle of the river?”

Eagle Pass native Jesse Fuentes, a board member of the Eagle Pass Border Coalition, has been a vocal advocate against Gov. Greg Abbott’s focus on border enforcement.

He described what the exhibition means to him.

“This art exhibit is emotional, it's inspirational,” he said. “It’s a clearer narrative of how we want to be seen down here. We want to be seen for the beauty and for our culture and our history and our story.”

The exhibition is on display at the Eagle Pass Art & Culture Center through Sept. 30.

View a video taken from the opening night of The Border is Beautiful exhibition in August.

Credit: Reel Beta - Clay Fisher.

Tags
Fronteras TPREagle PassArt
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro