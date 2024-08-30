© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Acts of Kindness' play honors the voices of the El Paso community on the fifth anniversary of the Walmart shooting

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Still from the production of Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play. The names of the 23 victims of the 2019 Walmart shooting are displayed in the background.
Charliegh Tallman
A list of mass shootings that preceded and followed the Walmart massacre in El Paso is shown on a screen during Acts of Kindness, a play based on the community's response to the tragedy.
Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters
Still from the production of Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play by playwright Gregory Ramos.
Charliegh Tallman
Still from Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play.
Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters
Still from Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play. The play is told through interviews conducted by playwright Gregory Ramos following the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting.
Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters
Ariyana Anaya wipes away tears after rehearsing lines for the play Acts of Kindness.
Corrie Boudreaux / El Paso Matters

In 2019, 23 people were killed and 22 injured following a shooting in an El Paso Walmart.

The gunman drove 10 hours to carry out the crime in response to what he called a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” in his manifesto. It is the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern history.

While the massacre touched, saddened and infuriated people from all across Texas and the world, it also inspired small acts of kindness.

Playwright and director Gregory Ramos taught in El Paso for nearly five years and has deep ties to the community. He is one of many who turned to art as a method to heal.

Ramos, chair of the Department of Theater and Dance at the University of Redlands in Southern California, wrote Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play as a response to the tragedy.

A memorial pays tribute to the victims killed in the 2019 El Paso Walmart massacre in the days after the shooting.
Norma Martinez / TPR
A memorial pays tribute to the lives lost in the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting.
Norma Martinez / TPR
Gregory Ramos, chair in the Department of Theater and Dance at the University of Redlands in Southern California, wrote Acts of Kindness: The El Paso Play.
Courtesy photo / Gregory Ramos

“I was devastated and like many people in El Paso, you wonder why here? Why would someone come to a community that is so tight knit?” he asked. “There were a lot of pieces to the puzzle that I was wrestling with, as was the community of El Paso.”

The play is told through community interviews Ramos conducted following the shooting. It touches on gun control, immigration, and political polarization.

The play was performed in El Paso earlier this month on the five-year anniversary of the shooting.

“I saw a lot of tears. I felt the audience was very much with the piece,” he said. “It’s a challenging story, and it’s a very painful story, and I don’t think it's for all audiences. The producers and directors of the piece were wonderful and they made sure that people felt safe.”

