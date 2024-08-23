© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Su voto es su voz’ — SVREP celebrates 50 years of Latino voter registration and political empowerment

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
San Antonio activist and organizer Willie Velásquez founded the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project in 1974 to mobilize Latino voters.
San Antonio activist and organizer Willie Velásquez founded the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project in 1974 to mobilize Latino voters.

Courtesy photo / SVREP
Courtesy photo / SVREP
Willie Velásquez, founder of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, and Andrew "Andy" Hernández, who served as SVREP's second president, looking at a map of Mexican American voter polling in San Antonio.
Willie Velásquez, founder of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, and Andrew "Andy" Hernández, who served as SVREP's second president, looking at a map of Mexican American voter polling in San Antonio.

Courtesy photo / SVREP
Courtesy photo / SVREP
SVREP has registered 3.4 million Latinos, trained 150,000 Latino leaders, and won 210 voting rights lawsuits since it was first created by activist Willie Velásquez in 1974.
SVREP has registered 3.4 million Latinos, trained 150,000 Latino leaders, and won 210 voting rights lawsuits since it was first created by activist Willie Velásquez in 1974.

Courtesy photo / SVREP
Courtesy photo / SVREP
The Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP) mobilizes and empowers the Latino community to vote.
The Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP) mobilizes and empowers the Latino community to vote.

Courtesy photo / SVREP
Courtesy photo / SVREP

Latinos have long faced barriers in the effort to register and cast ballots at the polls.

Texas ranked the hardest state to vote in 2020 and is one of only eight states that does not allow for online voter registration.

Around four million Latinos are currently registered to vote in Texas. About two million more are eligible to vote, but have not yet registered.

San Antonio activist and organizer Willie Velásquez founded the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP) 50 years ago to mobilize and empower the Latino community to vote.

It’s now the largest and oldest Latino voter participation organization in the U.S.

Velásquez became synonymous with the phrase, “Su voto es su voz” or “your vote is your voice.”

Lydia Camarillo, current president of SVREP, said the organization originated to help combat the struggles communities of color experienced for decades to get out the vote.

“There was the poll tax then,” she said. “Plus, (Latinos voters) knew that even if they paid the poll tax, there was no guarantee they were going to win because of the way that the systems were established.”

TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviewing Lydia Camarillo (right), current president of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP), at TPR headquarters.
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviewing Lydia Camarillo (right), current president of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP), at TPR headquarters.

Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR
From left to right: Lydia Camarillo, current SVREP president, speaks with TPR's Norma Martinez's about the organization's 50th anniversary.
From left to right: Lydia Camarillo, current SVREP president, speaks with TPR's Norma Martinez's about the organization's 50th anniversary.

Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR

The fight to get out the vote continues.

Camarillo says Latino representation at the polls is crucial during this November's election.

“We are in a state of attack to our democracy, and part of (SVREP’s) mission is to fight to protect that democracy,” she said.

SVREP is marking its 50th year with a Get-Out-To-Vote campaign to mobilize Latinos in swing states like Arizona and Georgia.

SVREP hosts a voting rights conference on Oct. 12 at the University of Texas at San Antonio downtown campus.

The flagship event examines the current state of voting rights and the fight to ensure accessible voting.

Click here to register.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
