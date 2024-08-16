© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Lettuce fields, border crossings, and calaveras— exploring Xicanx identity through art and activism

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Introductory panel at the Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers | Soñadores + creadores del cambio exhibit at Contemporary at Blue Star in San Antonio.
BETH DEVILLIER
Make Tacos Not War (2007) by artist Alejandro Diaz.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Video installation on display at Contemporary at Blue Star showcases different murals from around San Antonio and the country.
BETH DEVILLIER
Justice for our Lives Project (2014-2020) by Oree Originol. The digital protrait series features 100 people of color who were killed by U.S. law enforcement since the beginning of the 21st century.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Immigrant Couple (2017) by artist Raul Servin.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Our Lady of the Checkpoint (2019) by artist Celeste De Luna represents the common expierence of brown women on the border.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Salon de los Ilegales (2005-present) by Carlos Frésquez. Landscapes featured the painted silhouette of a running family.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
An immigrant crossing road sign that inspired the installation Salon de los Ilegales.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Close up of a portrait featured in Salon de los Ilegales by Carlos Frésquez.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Artworks displayed at the Xicanx art exhibition at the Contemporary at Blue Star. From left to right: Undocumented Interventions #1 (2005) by Julio César Morales; Agua Mi Vida (2008) by Richard "Ricky" Armendariz; Trash Bags: American Flag (1998) by Chuck Ramirez.
BETH DEVILLIER
Artwork on display as part of the Xicanx exhibit. From left to right: Tres Marias (1976) by Judith F. Baca; La Güera (2019) by Ana Hernandez; Embroidered Tears (2018) by Sarah Castillo.
BETH DEVILLIER
A map on display at the exhibit shows the Mexican and United States borders in 1848. The territory is frequently refferred to as Aztlán, the ancesteral homeland referenced in Mexican oral histories.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Muneefist Destiny (1996) by artist Alred J. Quiroz.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Artworks featured in the Xicanx exhibit. Lettuce Field with Target and Skull (left) by artist Rudy Treviño; The Horizon (right) by artist Luis Valderas.
BETH DEVILLIER

The Mexican American civil rights movement has deep roots in San Antonio, with Chicano art and culture a centerpoint of the city.

A new art exhibition on display at the Contemporary at Blue Star showcases the art that represents the movimiento.

Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers | Soñadores + creadores del cambio originated at the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia from 2022 to 2023.

Nearly three dozen artists from across the country and San Antonio contributed to the colorful and defiant exhibit.

Jacqueline Saragoza McGilvray, the Contemporary’s Curator and Exhibitions Director, said the exhibit centers on five themes — neighborhood, borderlands, activism, home, and identity.

“It (takes) somewhat of an anthropological approach to how it's looking at Xicanx culture. And so, of course, San Antonio is heavily represented.”

Calaveras — skulls or skeletons — are a recurring theme in many artworks, including in the diptych by artist Roberto Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says his pieces, El Paso 8/3/19 and No Hate, No Fear, were inspired by the 2019 Walmart shooting in El Paso.

“The attack was based on hunting Mexicans, as the shooter so described. I wanted to represent that somehow, because it just seems like whenever there's a shooting, because there's so many shootings now, they're forgotten,” he said. “People are forgotten. The victims are forgotten. And I wanted to remember them.”

El Paso 8/3/19 (left) and No Hate, No Fear (right) by artist Roberto Gonzalez honors the lives of the 23 victims in the 2019 Walmart Massacre in El Paso, and those who were in shock trying to make sense of the horror.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Roberto Gonzalez attended the opening ceremony of the Xicanx exhibit at Blue Star. A performance to honor the victims of the 2019 Walmart shooting included “Prehispanica instruments”: Teponaztli (log drum) on a folding stand and an instrument with a bow with a gourd resonator.
Bria Woods
Artist Roberto Gonzalez explains his artworks, El Paso 8/3/19 (2019) and No Hate. No Fear (2019) during the opening night to the Xicanx exhibition.
Artist Roberto Gonzalez explains his artworks, El Paso 8/3/19 (2019) and No Hate. No Fear (2019) during the opening night to the Xicanx exhibition.
Bria Woods
Citlali: Cuando Eramos Sanos (2012) by artist Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Artworks featured at the Xicanx exhibition at Contemporary at Blue Star. The painting on the far left is titled: Citlatli: Cuando Eramos Sanos (2012) by artist Debora Kueztpal Vasquez.
BETH DEVILLIER
The Horizon (2007) by artist Luis Valderas. The piece addresses the immigrant experience around issues of fear that can be induced by xenophobia.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
Close up of The Horizon (2007) by Luis Valderas.
Close up of The Horizon (2007) by Luis Valderas.

Another work by artist and printmaker Luis Valderas, called The Horizon, is an ode to the immigrant experience.

“I wanted to make a commentary on this idea of that xenophobia that's happening,” he said. “I made that in 2007 and we're still having to battle the same issues of immigration and border and identity making sure that we're compassionate to our fellow human beings.”

The name of the exhibition, Xicanx, is inspired by the Nahuatl and its frequent use of the letter X. That letter is largely used today in the movimiento to de-gender a gendered language.

San Antonio artist Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez — who contributed to the exhibition with her painting, Citlali: Cuando Eramos Sanos, or Citlali: When We Were Healthy — said the letter has a significant impact on herself.

“We're fighting this erasure,” she said. “I am a lesbiana and I am gender fluid, and that ‘Chicanx’ embraces all of the parts of me.”

Xicanx is on view through Oct. 6 at Contemporary at Blue Star in San Antonio.

TPR’s Norma Martinez will moderate a panel discussion Aug. 24 with artists sharing their views on the letter X at the Contemporary during the Xicanx Symposium, “Solve for X.”

Register for the Xicanx Symposium here.

View video from the exhibit below:
Art featured in the Xicanx exhibit

