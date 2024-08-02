© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: Historian brings Mexican American civil rights trailblazer, Alonso Perales, out of the shadows

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Pioneer of Mexican American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales is the first comprehensive biography of Alonso Perales, one of the co-founders of the League of United Latin American Citizens. Cynthia E. Orozco, professor emeritus in history from Eastern New Mexico University, is author of the book.
Pioneer of Mexican American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales is the first comprehensive biography of Alonso Perales, one of the co-founders of the League of United Latin American Citizens. Cynthia E. Orozco, professor emeritus in history from Eastern New Mexico University, is author of the book.
The "Alonso S. Perales: Civil Rights Trailblazer" traveling exhibit is on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Visitor Center in San Antonio. It's based on the work of Cynthia E. Orozco.
The "Alonso S. Perales: Civil Rights Trailblazer" traveling exhibit is on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Visitor Center in San Antonio. It's based on the work of Cynthia E. Orozco.
Introductory panels for the "Alonso S. Perales: Civil Righs Trailbrazer" exhxibit at the MACRI visitor center in San Antonio.
Introductory panels for the "Alonso S. Perales: Civil Righs Trailbrazer" exhxibit at the MACRI visitor center in San Antonio.
Panels on display at the MACRI Visitor Center as part of the Alonso S. Perales exhibit. The exhibit is based on the work done by Cynthia Orozco, the author of a comprehensive biography of Alonso Perales, one of the co-founders of LULAC.
Panels on display at the MACRI Visitor Center as part of the Alonso S. Perales exhibit. The exhibit is based on the work done by Cynthia Orozco, the author of a comprehensive biography of Alonso Perales, one of the co-founders of LULAC.
A display case features photos of Alonso S. Perales. Perales was drafted into the army and would later help shape the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). The pictures are on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) Visitor Center in San Antonio.
A display case features photos of Alonso S. Perales. Perales was drafted into the army and would later help shape the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). The pictures are on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) Visitor Center in San Antonio.
The desk belonging to Alonso S. Perales and reproductions of family photographs, courtesy of Marta Perales Carrizales. The desk is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
The desk belonging to Alonso S. Perales and reproductions of family photographs, courtesy of Marta Perales Carrizales. The desk is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
Photos of Alonso S. Perales and his wife, Marta Perales. The reproductions of the photographs are on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio, courtesy of Marta Perales Carrizales.
Photos of Alonso S. Perales and his wife, Marta Perales. The reproductions of the photographs are on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio, courtesy of Marta Perales Carrizales.
En Defensa de Mi Raza (In Defense of My People) by Alonso S. Perales.
En Defensa de Mi Raza (In Defense of My People) by Alonso S. Perales.
Draft of the LULAC constution (1929) on display at MACRI's exhibit on Alonso S. Perales.
Draft of the LULAC constution (1929) on display at MACRI's exhibit on Alonso S. Perales.
Alonso S. Perales' top hat and gloves, courtesy of the Alonso S. Perales Coll., Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage Program, University of Houston.
Alonso S. Perales' top hat and gloves, courtesy of the Alonso S. Perales Coll., Recovering the US Hispanic Literary Heritage Program, University of Houston.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) — founded in 1929 in Corpus Christi — is the nation’s oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization.

Alonso S. Perales, a key figure in the founding of LULAC, has often gone unknown in Mexican American civil rights history.

Perales was born in South Texas in 1898 and was orphaned at a young age. He rose to prominence as a veteran, an attorney, an author, and a diplomat.

Perales was seen as a controversial figure by Mexican American civil leaders of the time and by modern Chicano historians for LULAC’s emphasis on U.S. citizenship and English as its official language.

Cynthia E. Orozco, professor emeritus in history from Eastern New Mexico University, has worked to bring Perales’ story out of the shadows.

She is the author of the book, Pioneer of Mexican American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales, the first comprehensive biography of Perales.

“People had no knowledge of what Perales or LULAC had done,” she said. “There was no written history, and to date, there is not a good, full history of the LULAC organization.”

TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Cynthia E. Orozco, author of the first comprehensive biography of Alonso Perales.
Norma Martinez
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Cynthia E. Orozco, author of the first comprehensive biography of Alonso S. Perales. Orozco is also the author of No Mexicans, Women, or Dogs Allowed: The Rise of the Mexican American Civil Rights Movement.

Orozco emphasized the need to learn about Perales, especially amid anti-immigrant and anti-Mexican sentiment.

“There is no Gus Garcia without Alonso Perales. There is no Carlos Cadena,” she said. “LULAC is so key to the improvement of race relations in San Antonio. You cannot understand 20th century San Antonio if you don’t know about Perales and LULAC.”

The “Alonso S. Perales: Civil Rights Trailblazer” traveling exhibit is on display at San Antonio’s Mexican American Civil Rights Institute’s (MACRI) visitor center.

It features informative panels and some of Perales’ personal items, including his desk, his top hat, and family photos.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 19.

The U.S. Hispanic Literary Heritage Program at the University of Houston now houses Alonso Perales’ papers. Click here to view the digital collection.

Watch a promo for MACRI's exhibit below:

Perales-Exhibit-Promo.mp4

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
