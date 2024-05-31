Fronteras: ‘We don’t have to watch DACA go away’ — United We Dream helps young undocumented immigrants navigate a complex system

On June 15, 2012, former President Barack Obama established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Under the program, individuals who were brought into the United States with no lawful status as children were now allowed to hold work permits, social security numbers, and receive temporary deportation protections.

DACA has since faced several legal challenges.

The Department of Homeland Security initiated a phase out of the program in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to review DACA’s legality after a district judge declared it illegal in 2021.

DACA remains in place today with several limitations: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services no longer accepts new applications and many students don’t qualify because they arrived in the U.S. after 2007.

The immigrant-led advocacy group United We Dream is fighting for the fair treatment of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., including DACA recipients.

1 of 3 — cropped-UnitedWeDream-Logo-2016-stroke (1)-modified.png United We Dream is the largest immigrant youth-led network in the country. It fights for the dignity and fair treatment of undocumented immigrants in the United States, including DACA recipients. Courtesy of United We Dream 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2024-05-30 072646.png Immigrant advocacy group United We Dream has advocated for permanent protections for DACA recipients in the U.S. Courtesy of United We Dream 3 of 3 — IMG_8583.jpg Judith B. is a recent graudate from Texas A&M University who does not have DACA protections. JOSUE BRISENO

Judith B is an undocumented immigrant and a recent graduate of Texas A&M University. Her twin sister has DACA protections, she does not.

Judith said she has faced challenges applying to medical schools because of her legal status.

“There’s a requirement of having at least a green card to apply for Texas medical schools,” she said. “It’s difficult that I can’t apply here in Texas … (so) I applied out of state to all the schools that I could. But even though I did get accepted into medical school, the cost is very high.”

Juan José Martitnez-Guevara, Texas advocacy manager for United We Dream, is a DACA recipient.

He said the organization aims to empower young immigrants in the community to use their voice and take action.

“DACA itself was a win coming from immigrant youth advocating for their rights and for justice,” he said. “We can continue to materialize more wins for ourselves. We don’t have to be under DACA forever. We don’t have to watch DACA go away.”

