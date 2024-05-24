© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: From Latino caddies to champs: The story of the 1957 San Felipe High School golf team

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The San Felipe Mustang's men golf team of 1957. From left to right: Mario Lomas, Felipe Romero, Higinio "Gene" Vasquez, J.B. Peña, Guadalupe "Lupe" Felan, and Joe Treviño.
1 of 4  — Mustang Team Photo_enhanced copy.jpeg
The San Felipe Mustang's men golf team of 1957. From left to right: Mario Lomas, Felipe Romero, Higinio "Gene" Vasquez, J.B. Peña, Guadalupe "Lupe" Felan, and Joe Treviño.
Courtesy of Humberto Garcia
The five Mustangs of the 1957 San Felipe championship golf team. From left to right: Felipe Romero, Gene Vasquez, Mario Lomas, Joe Treviño, and Lupe Felan.
2 of 4  — Five Mustangs.jpg
The five Mustangs of the 1957 San Felipe championship golf team. From left to right: Felipe Romero, Gene Vasquez, Mario Lomas, Joe Treviño, and Lupe Felan.
Courtesy of Humberto Garcia
Members of the 1957 San Felipe men's golf team with author Humberto Garcia. From left to right: Joe Treviño, Gene Vasquez, Felipe Romero, Mario Lomas, Lupe Felan, Humberto Garcia.
3 of 4  — IMG_8322.jpg
Members of the 1957 San Felipe men's golf team with author Humberto Garcia. From left to right: Joe Treviño, Gene Vasquez, Felipe Romero, Mario Lomas, Lupe Felan, Humberto Garcia.
Courtesy of Humberto Garcia
The story of the 1957 San Felipe Mustangs who took their team to the Texas State High School Golf Championship in 1957 is told in the 2012 book, Mustang Miracle. It was written by Humberto Garcia, an attorney, writer, and avid golfer who was born and raised in the San Felipe area in Del Rio.
4 of 4  — IMG_8481.jpg
The story of the 1957 San Felipe Mustangs who took their team to the Texas State High School Golf Championship in 1957 is told in the 2012 book, Mustang Miracle. It was written by Humberto Garcia, an attorney, writer, and avid golfer who was born and raised in the San Felipe area in Del Rio.
Marian Navarro / TPR

In the 1950s, a group of five Mexican American teen caddies formed their school’s first golf team in the border city of Del Rio.

Lupe Felán, Felipe Romero, Mario Lomas, Gene Vasquez, and Joe Treviño played with outdated equipment on their own homemade courses.

J.B. Peña, the superintendent of the mostly Mexican American San Felipe Independent School District, helped guide the players to defeat all-white teams to win the 1957 Texas state championship game.

The story of the five boys is told in the 2012 book Mustang Miracle by Humberto Garcia, a San Antonio lawyer and writer.

Though Garcia was born and raised in the San Felipe area of Del Rio, he only learned about the team during a high school student reunion golf tournament in 2008.

Humberto Garcia is the author of the 2012 book Mustang Miracle. The San Antonio lawyer, writer, and actor was born and raised in the San Felipe area of Del Rio.
1 of 3  — IMG_8330.jpg
Humberto Garcia is the author of the 2012 book Mustang Miracle. The San Antonio lawyer, writer, and actor was born and raised in the San Felipe area of Del Rio.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interview Humberto Garcia (left), author of the Miracle Mustang. The book tells the story of the San Felipe Mustang golf team and was recently adapted into the film The Long Game.
2 of 3  — IMG_8298.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez (right) interview Humberto Garcia (left), author ofMustang Miracle. The book tells the story of the San Felipe Mustang golf team and was recently adapted into the film The Long Game.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez with author Humberto Garcia at TPR headquarters.
3 of 3  — IMG_8322.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez with author Humberto Garcia at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR

He said he knew right away he wanted to help highlight a small but significant piece of history.

“It was a small step, I think, in breaking down those barriers that existed because of racist attitudes in this country,” he said. “It may not have been as significant as the Civil Rights Act or some other civil rights pioneers, but it was a little piece that helped break down that huge wall that we faced.”

Garcia’s book was adapted into the new film The Long Game. It was released in April under the Latinx multimedia production company Mucho Más Media.

Garcia said it was a long road to get their stories on screen, especially as the five grew older.

“To some extent … this was the right moment,” he said. “This was the right time to come out with a type of story like ours, especially with the conditions or circumstances in this country as they are.”

The movie is streaming on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Prime.

View the trailer below:

Tags
Fronteras sportsDel RioTop StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro