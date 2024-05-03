© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: Taco-Poet Eddie Vega talks inspirations, belonging, and new title as San Antonio Poet Laureate

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Holy Cross of San Antonio teacher Eddie Vega will serve a three-year term as San Antonio's seventh poet laureate. The honorary position focuses on promoting literary and poetic arts in the community.
1 of 4  — Eddie and Catrina.jpeg
Holy Cross of San Antonio teacher Eddie Vega will serve a three-year term as San Antonio's seventh poet laureate. The honorary position focuses on promoting literary and poetic arts in the community.
Jim Mendiola
Mayor Ron Nirenberg places a medal on San Antonio's Poet Laureate, Eddie Vega, during his investiture ceremony in March.
2 of 4  — Ron putting the medal on.jpeg
Mayor Ron Nirenberg places a medal on San Antonio's Poet Laureate, Eddie Vega, during his investiture ceremony in March.
Bria Woods
Eddie Vega (center) with his family at his poet laureate investiture ceremony. He'll serve in the position until 2027.
3 of 4  — Eddie and the fam.jpeg
Eddie Vega (center) with his family at his poet laureate investiture ceremony. He'll serve in the position until 2027.
Bria Woods
From left to right:
4 of 4  — Poets Laureate (1).jpeg
The current and former poets laureate of San Antonio. From left to right: Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, Eddie Vega, Octavio Quintanilla, Carmen Tafolla.
Bria Woods

San Antonio became the first major city in Texas to create its own position of poet laureate, a local figure who works with local organizations to promote poetry and literary arts.

Seven poets laureate have taken the helm since then, including Carmen Tafolla, Laurie Ann Guerrero, Octavio Quintanilla, and Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson.

Spoken word artist and poet Eddie Vega was selected in March as the seventh San Antonio Poet Laureate and will serve his three-year term through 2027.

Vega is known as the Taco-Poet of Texas and is an educator at Holy Cross of San Antonio. He is the first high school teacher to be appointed to the position.

“I use poetry in the classroom and that’s kind of one of my goals is to have more poetry integrated into classrooms that don’t have to be English or literature classrooms,” he said.

San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega has publsihed the poetry collection Somos Nopales and is editor of the collection Asina is How We Talk.
1 of 3  — eddie vega poetry pics-modified.png
San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega has publsihed the poetry collection Somos Nopales and is editor of the collection Asina is How We Talk.
Courtesy of Eddie Vega / Texas Pulic Radio - Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez and Eddie Vega, San Antonio's seventh poet laureate.
2 of 3  — IMG_8012.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez and Eddie Vega, San Antonio's seventh poet laureate.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez interview San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega at TPR headquarters.
3 of 3  — IMG_7989.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interview San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega at TPR headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Vega is the editor of "Asina is How We Talk", a collection of Spanglish poetry by South Texas and borderland writers. He has also published the poetry collections "Chicharra Chorus" and "Somos Nopales"

Somos Nopales touches on themes of borderland life and talk. This includes references to nepantla, the concept of “in-between-ness” introduced by Chicana scholar, Gloria Anzaldua .

“(There’s) this idea of being a nepantlero,” he said. “You are neither de aqui, ni de alla. You’re not from here, you’re not from there. You’re stuck in the middle somewhere.”

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
