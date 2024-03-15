© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘There aren’t simple answers’ — Examining the cause of ongoing violence in the Mexican border city of Juárez

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 14, 2024 at 11:52 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Downtown Juárez by Howard Campbell, a professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. The book — published by University of Texas Press — explores the misguided policies, corruption, and criminality that have contributed to the ongoing violence in the Mexican border city of Juárez.
1 of 4  — IMG_7141.jpg
Downtown Juárez by Howard Campbell, a professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso. The book — published by University of Texas Press — explores the misguided policies, corruption, and criminality that have contributed to the ongoing violence in the Mexican border city of Juárez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"La X" monument on the US-Mexico border.
2 of 4  — la-x-monument-on-the-us-mexico-border.png
"La X" monument on the US-Mexico border.
Courtesy of Bob Chessey / University of Texas Press
The aftermath of a murder of a woman, hotel on Avenida Juárez.
3 of 4  — aftermath-of-a-murder-of-a-woman-hotel-on-avenida-juarez.png
The aftermath of a murder of a woman, hotel on Avenida Juárez.
courtesy of Arturo Altamira / University of Texas Press
La fiesta de San Lorenzo, Cuidad Juárez.
4 of 4  — la-fiesta-de-san-lorenzo-cuidad-juarez.png
La fiesta de San Lorenzo, Cuidad Juárez.
Courtesy of Bob Chessy / University of Texas Press

U.S. border cities are often some of the safest in the country. Mexican border cities across are considered the most violent.

Juárez, El Paso’s Mexican sister city, averaged eight murders a day in 2010 and was dubbed the “murder capital of the world.”

Howard Campbell, anthropologist and professor at the University of Texas at El Paso, spent over three decades in Juárez speaking to victims and perpetrators of violence about their experiences.

He includes their stories in the book, Downtown Juárez: Underworlds of Violence & Abuse.

Howard Campbell, professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso, is author of the 2021 book, Downtown Juárez: Underworld of Violence & Abuse
Courtesy of University of Texas Press
Howard Campbell, professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at El Paso, is author of the 2021 book, Downtown Juárez: Underworlds of Violence & Abuse

It includes stories like that of Tun-Tun, an Alabama-born truck driver who transported drugs across the border, and Paloma, the middle-aged sex worker who survived several close calls with violence while doing maquila and bar work in Juárez.

Campbell said informants were remarkably open about telling him about their lives.

“People told me exactly what they were doing and how they were living and the problems they had,” Campbell said. “I don’t want to reduce it to the problem of violence and drugs, but of course, we have to address this problem.”

The book examines several factors that have contributed to the ongoing cycle of violence, including corruption, abuse, addiction, and the role the U.S. plays in it.

Campbell said while the stories he included highlight the realities of living in Juárez and the causes behind them, he was also aware of the claim that he may be perpetuating a violent narrative of the border city.

He said that while much of Juárez lives normal lives, the city still continues to see high amounts of violence.

“Unfortunately, we have to perpetuate this narrative because it continues,” he said. “We need to fight stereotypes, but we also need to face realities. And it’s a complicated situation -- there aren’t simple answers.”

Hear part 1 of the conversation with Campbell here.

Tags
Fronteras Ciudad Juárez El PasoTexas
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro