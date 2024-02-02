Fronteras: ‘Segundo de Febrero’ exhibit embraces duality of Chicano culture and life

© 2024 Texas Public Radio
"Jesús, María, and José at The Wall" by artist Ricardo Zamora. The artwork is one on display at the Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos exhibition at San Antonio's Centro Cultural Aztlan.
"Jesús, María, and José at The Wall" by artist Ricardo Zamora. The artwork is one on display at the Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos exhibition at San Antonio's Centro Cultural Aztlan.
"AMMOR" by artist Abel Ortiz. The artwork is in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting and all school shootings. It's the first piece in a series on gun violence in the U.S. and its effects on youth.
"AMMOR" by artist Abel Ortiz. The artwork is in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting and all school shootings. It's the first piece in a series on gun violence in the U.S. and its effects on youth.
"Aguas Abiertas: Extremo Amargo" by artist Angeles Salinas. The artwork captures the idea that migrants are human beings like everyone else, with value, beauty, and the ability to flourish if they get to the right place.
"Aguas Abiertas: Extremo Amargo" by artist Angeles Salinas. The artwork captures the idea that migrants are human beings like everyone else, with value, beauty, and the ability to flourish if they get to the right place.
"The Dream Catcher" and "Vote" by artist Raul Servin. Servin describes the paintings as
"The Dream Catcher" and "Vote" by artist Raul Servin. Servin describes the paintings as depictions of a dream.
Artist Mauro Murillo shows the artwork "The Other (Mil-Lincoln)" by artist Abel Ortiz to TPR's Norma Martinez. The painting is based on the idea of cultural assimilation, but reversed. The head of luchador Mil Mascaras replaces that of Lincoln in the painting
Artist Mauro Murillo shows the artwork "The Other (Mil-Lincoln)" by artist Abel Ortiz to TPR's Norma Martinez. The painting is based on the idea of cultural assimilation, but reversed. The head of luchador Mil Mascaras replaces that of Lincoln in the painting
Feb. 2, 1848 marks the day then-Mexican President Antonio López de Santa Ana ceded more than half of Mexico’s northern territories to the United States.

This included modern-day California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and several other states.

The border crossed the Mexicans who lived on those lands after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo officially ended the Mexican-American War and redrew the boundary lines between the two nations.

San Antonio’s Centro Cultural Aztlan has commemorated the significance of Feb. 2 — or the Segundo de Febrero — for the last 47 years with an art exhibition.

It was launched by Centro’s founding fathers, figures who were also key in launching the Chicano movement in San Antonio and Texas, including Mario Compean, Ramón Vásquez y Sánchez, and Carlos Gonzalez.

This year’s exhibition, Seguimos, or “we go on,” pays tribute to those who chose to stay on their land and become U.S. citizens, and to the Mexican immigrants who have arrived since then.

It explores themes of migration, adaptation, and coexistence.

Malena Gonzalez-Cid, long-time executive director of Centro Cultural Aztlan, said the exhibition celebrates the duality of Mexican American identity.

“It’s mostly to promote the positive energy that we wanted to create as a new raza, as a new identity,” she said. “The duality of switching back and forth between being an American and being a Mexican.”

Mauro Murillo, a native of Coahuila, Mexico, is the lead artist of the Segundo de Febrero exhibit.

He spoke about the significance of his contribution to the exhibit, Cancíon de un Coyote.

The large canvas depicts an indigenous man wearing a traditional Mexican poncho and standing with his arms raised, as if he was giving a blessing.

"Canción de Un Coyote" by artist Mauro Murillo. The artwork is featured as part of Centro Cultural Aztlan's "Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos" exhibit.
"Canción de Un Coyote" by artist Mauro Murillo. The artwork is featured as part of Centro Cultural Aztlan's "Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos" exhibit.
TPR's Norma Martinez interview artist Mauro Murillo on his artwork "Cancin de un
TPR's Norma Martinez interview artist Mauro Murillo on his artwork "Canción de un Coyote."
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Malena Gonzalez Cid (center), long-time executive director of Centro Cultural Aztlan, and artist Mauro Murillo (right) about the Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos exhibit.
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) interviews Malena Gonzalez Cid (center), long-time executive director of Centro Cultural Aztlan, and artist Mauro Murillo (right) about the Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos exhibit.
“It’s about my personal journey as an immigrant,” he said. “For this painting, I wanted it to mean something good is coming. The darkness is going away and the light is coming back.”

The 2024 Segundo de Febrero exhibit, Seguimos, opens Friday, Feb. 2 at Centro Cultural Aztlan in San Antonio. It will remain on display through Feb. 29.

Read featured artist statements below:

Centro Culural Aztlan: "Segundo de Febrero: Seguimos " Artist Statements by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
