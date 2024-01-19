© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Drug wars, militarization of Mexico and the border, and the future of the Mexican presidency

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:01 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Soldiers destroy a marijuana plantation in Amata, on the outskirts of Culiacan in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa, November 30, 2010.
1 of 2  — To match Analysis MEXICO-DRUGS/
Soldiers destroy a marijuana plantation in Amata, on the outskirts of Culiacan in Mexico's northwestern state of Sinaloa, November 30, 2010.
Tomas Bravo/REUTERS / X01760
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference, in Acapulco, Mexico December 20, 2023.
2 of 2  — FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends his daily press conference, in Acapulco
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference, in Acapulco, Mexico December 20, 2023.
DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS / X03208

As many as 400,00 people have died in Mexico since then-President Felipe Calderón declared a war on drug cartels in 2006.

Current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared an end to that war in 2019, but experts say little has changed.

Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, has researched state violence in Mexico, immigration, and the history of narcotic production and trafficking in the country.

TPR's Norma Martinez with Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University.
1 of 2  — IMG_5471 (1).jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez with Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, at TPR headquarters.
2 of 2  — IMG_5451.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Alexander Aviña, associate professor of history at Arizona State University, at TPR headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

He said López Obrador continued an ongoing pattern of militarization with the creation of the National Guard.

“It’s undeniable … that [López Obrador] has increased the militarization of the country,” he said. “The Mexican military does have more power now — economic and social power — and their approach to the drug issues has continued to be militarization.”

Aviña, author of the book Specters of Revolution: Peasant Guerrillas in the Cold War Mexican Countryside, said despite the high levels of violence, López Obrador continues to maintain a high approval rating.

He also said border security efforts, such as those being played out on the Texas-Mexico border, can lead to tragedy.

“We need to push political parties away from that ‘border security’ framing, because I think that framing kills,” he said. “One of the things we can do … is go to these borderland communities, go to these localities and learn from them.”

Listen to part 1 of our conversation with Aviña here.

Tags
Fronteras drug cartelsU.S.-Mexico Relationsborder issues
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro