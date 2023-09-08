© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Oral histories highlight the untold struggles for social justice in Black and Brown communities across Texas

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An arrest during the Pharr police riot, 1971. Photo courtesy of the Museum of South Texas History, Edinburg.
1 of 6  — 07.1.png
An arrest during the Pharr police riot, 1971. Photo courtesy of the Museum of South Texas History, Edinburg.
Photo courtesy of the Museum of South Texas History, Edinburg.
Paul Jones, a local leader of the NAACP, being interviewed by Danielle Grevious and Eladio Bobadilla, Beaumont, Texas, June 7, 2016.
2 of 6  — 15.5.png
Paul Jones, a local leader of the NAACP, being interviewed by Danielle Grevious and Eladio Bobadilla, Beaumont, Texas, June 7, 2016.
Photo courtesy of Civil Rights Black and Brown
Pauline Valenciano Gasca (1936-2018) being interviewed by Sandra Enríquez at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, June 10, 2015.
3 of 6  — 15.1 [delete old 15.1].png
Pauline Valenciano Gasca (1936-2018) being interviewed by Sandra Enríquez at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, June 10, 2015.
Photo courtesy of Civil Rights Black and Brown
Omowali Luthuli-Allen, Houston, June 17, 2016.
4 of 6  — 12.1 Screenshot 2020-10-02 10.28.09.png
Omowali Luthuli-Allen, Houston, June 17, 2016.
Photo courtesy of Civil Rights Black and Brown
James Wall (center) and Moisés Acuña Gurrola interviewing Victor Treviño, a retired member of the United Steelworkers and former school board member of the West Oso Independent School District, in Corpus Christi.
5 of 6  — 15.2 IMG_1421.png
James Wall (center) and Moisés Acuña Gurrola interviewing Victor Treviño, a retired member of the United Steelworkers and former school board member of the West Oso Independent School District, in Corpus Christi.
Courtesy of Civil Rights in Black and Brown
The CRBB team, Texas Christian University Commons, Fort Worth, June 3, 2016. Front row from left: Katherine Bynum, Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Sandra I Enríquez, Samantha Rodríguez, Max Krochmal; second row: Karen Wisely, Meredith May, Jasmine Howard, Eladio Bobadilla, Steve Arionus, Danielle Grevious, Moisés Acuña Gurrola; third row: W. Marvin Dulaney, Vinicio Sinta, Joel Zapata, James B. Wall, and J. Todd Moye.
6 of 6  — 15.4alt.png
The CRBB team, Texas Christian University Commons, Fort Worth, June 3, 2016. Front row from left: Katherine Bynum, Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Sandra I Enríquez, Samantha Rodríguez, Max Krochmal; second row: Karen Wisely, Meredith May, Jasmine Howard, Eladio Bobadilla, Steve Arionus, Danielle Grevious, Moisés Acuña Gurrola; third row: W. Marvin Dulaney, Vinicio Sinta, Joel Zapata, James B. Wall, and J. Todd Moye.
Courtesy of Civil Rights Black and Brown

Texas history has often left out the diverse voices of those involved in civil rights movements.

Some of those movements include marches and riots, like the march for justice in the death of Santos Rodriguez or the Uvalde school walkout in the 1970s.

Researchers with the Civil Rights in Black and Brown Oral History Project traveled across the state to gather overlooked experiences in communities of color.

The broad collection of interviews are explored in the book Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas.

Max Krochmal, a professor of history at the University of New Orleans, and Todd Moye, professor of history and director of the Oral History Program at the University of North Texas, co-edited the book.

Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas
1 of 3  — civil rights in black and brown white border image.jpg
Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas
University of Texas Press
J. Todd Moye, director of the University of North Texas Oral History Program (left). Max Krochmal, professor of history at the University of New Orleans. Both co-edited the book "Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas."
2 of 3  — moye-krochmal-headshots collage.jpg
J. Todd Moye, director of the University of North Texas Oral History Program (left). Max Krochmal, professor of history at the University of New Orleans. Both co-edited the book "Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas."
Courtesy of University of Texas Press
Sandra Enríquez, associate professor of history at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is a contributor and researcher for Civil Rights in Black and Brown oral history project and contributor to the book "Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas."
3 of 3  — sandra headshot white border.jpg
Sandra Enríquez, associate professor of history at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is a contributor and researcher for Civil Rights in Black and Brown oral history project and contributor to the book "Civil Rights in Black and Brown: Histories of Resistance and Struggle in Texas."
Courtesy of Sandra Enríquez

Krochmal said historical archives bend towards well-resourced individuals — usually white men.

“There were a lot of stories out there about social movements in Texas about the Black and Latino civil rights struggles that hadn’t been recorded, hadn’t been documented at all,” he said. “It seemed like we had an urgent task to try and get these histories recorded while we could.”

Sandra Enríquez, an associate professor of history at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, is a contributor to the oral history project and to the book.

She said communities of color found similar and creative ways to fight back against Jim Crow and the so-called Juan Crow in Texas.

“In revealing these stories and then revealing these moments and these structures that each community has to dismantle or is protesting against, we see commonalities,” she said.

View an overview of the Civil Rights in Black and Brown oral history project below:

Tags
Fronteras civil rightsoral historyMexican American Civil Rights
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marion@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro