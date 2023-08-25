© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: Centuries-old dialect of Caló reflects hard-fought human experiences of Chicano borderland barrios

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Oscar Rodriguez grew up speaking Caló during his childhood in West Texas. He hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio.
1 of 3  — Oscar with calves 3july11.jpeg
Oscar Rodriguez grew up speaking Caló during his childhood in West Texas. He hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio.
Jonathan Sommers
A photo near Redford, TX taken in 2018 by Oscar Rodriguez. It looks across the Rio Grande at the village (an old Lipan Apache redout) where he spent much of his childhood, near present-day Ojinanga, Chichuahua.
2 of 3  — El Mulato (1).jpg
A photo near Redford, TX taken in 2018 by Oscar Rodriguez. It looks across the Rio Grande at the village (an old Lipan Apache redout) where he spent much of his childhood, near present-day Ojinanga, Chichuahua.
Oscar Rodriguez
Oscar Rodriguez says he paid a vato in Odessa, TX to do a draft tattoo as a possible logo for the Caló program.
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-08-23 112956.jpg
Oscar Rodriguez says he paid a vato in Odessa, TX to do a draft tattoo as a possible logo for the Caló program.
Courtesy of Oscar Rodriguez

There are several slang and informal words you hear in Spanish that aren’t actually Spanish.

Words like Vato (dude), cruda (hungover) and gabacho (Anglo) are words found in the dialect of Caló.

Caló originated with the Iberian Romani in Europe, and eventually made its way to Southwest after the Spanish conquest.

Oscar Rodriguez, also known as “El Marfa,” is a researcher of Native history in Texas and Mexico. He was raised speaking Caló in the borderlands of West Texas.

Rodriguez hosts the program Caló: A Borderland Dialect on Marfa Public Radio.

Oscar Rodriguez hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio. The series highlights the Texas borderland speech known as Caló.
1 of 2  — Calo-image-edited.png
Oscar Rodriguez hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio. The series highlights the Texas borderland speech known as Caló.
"Courtesy of Marfa Public Radio"
Oscar Rodriguez was born and raised in West Texas. He hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio. It explores words and phrases from the dialect of Caló.
2 of 2  — _DSC7679.jpg
Oscar Rodriguez was born and raised in West Texas. He hosts the program "Caló: A Borderland Dialect" on Marfa Public Radio. It explores words and phrases from the dialect of Caló.
Carlos Morales

The four-minute episodes utilizes recurring characters like “Boy” and “El Lowrider,” and places like dance halls to explore Caló phrases and their meanings.

“What I try to convey in those stories is life in the barrio — in the barrios of Odessa and Ojinaga (Mexico),” he said. “What people were seeing and experiencing, and what was a topic of conversation among those people.”

Rodriguez said he hopes that through the program, people recognize and highlight the important heritage of this little-known dialect.

“The people who introduced Caló, who brought Caló, who fostered Caló over the centuries left behind — even for those who do not speak it — graffiti and memories … that are still around,” he said.

Tags
Fronteras languageCaló
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marion@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro