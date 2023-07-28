Fronteras: Exploring the little-known history of the first school system in Texas organized ‘top to bottom’ by Mexican Americans

The San Felipe Independent School District in Del Rio was established in 1929 by Mexican Americans to serve Mexican American students in the San Felipe barrio.

The district drew on the heritage of the community to educate their children in their own way. Students were taught in Spanish and teachers were able to better communicate with parents.

Del Rio was also home to the larger, more affluent Del Rio Independent School District.

Jesús Esparza , assistant professor at Texas Southern University in Houston, explores the conflict between the two school districts in his upcoming book, Raza Schools : The Fight for Latino Educational Autonomy in a West Texas Borderlands Town (Sept. 19, 2023).

Esparza said while San Felipe ISD was able to manage its schools, it often struggled because of unequal distribution of funding.

Courtesy of Jesús Esparza / Courtesy of Oklahoma Press / Jesús Esparza is an assistant professor in the Department of History & Geography at Texas Southern University in Houston. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Raza Schools: The Fight for Latino Educational Autonomy in a West Texas Borderlands Town."

“States often did not provide the same number of dollars that they did for Mexican American students than they did for white students,” he said. “The same could be said about their classroom facilities.”

In the 1950s, the opening of Laughlin Air Force Base promised a slew of new students to the city.

A federal judge later ruled that sending students to the predominantly white Del Rio ISD was discrimination.

The two school districts were ordered to consolidate into one, erasing portions of San Felipe’s history altogether.

Esparza said the consolidation proved difficult, especially for the students of San Felipe.

“There's all kinds of internalized problems that emerge as a result of integration,” he said. “Integration in this case, takes the schools away from Mexican Americans.”

