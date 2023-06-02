© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Undocumented and formerly undocumented migrants document themselves in ‘Somewhere We Are Human’

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
"Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings," is a collection of 41 works by migrants, refugees, and dreamers that highlight the unique expierences of what it's like to like undocumented in the United States today.
"Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings," is a collection of 41 works by migrants, refugees, and dreamers that highlight the unique expierences of what it's like to like undocumented in the United States today.
Authors from "Somewhere We Are Human" celebrate the book launch in Los Angeles in June 2022. Reyna Grande (fourth from right) and Sonia Guiñansaca (second from right) co-edited the anthology.
Authors from "Somewhere We Are Human" celebrate the book launch in Los Angeles in June 2022. Reyna Grande (fourth from right) and Sonia Guiñansaca (second from right) co-edited the anthology.
Several contributors of "Somewhere We Are Human" pose with co-editors of the anthology, Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca. From left to right: Dulce Guerra, Lucy Rodriguez Hanley, Sonia Guiñansaca, Fei Hernandez, and Reyna Grande.
Several contributors of "Somewhere We Are Human" pose with co-editors of the anthology, Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca. From left to right: Dulce Guerra, Lucy Rodriguez Hanley, Sonia Guiñansaca, Fei Hernandez, and Reyna Grande.
Courtesy of Reyna Grande.

The stories of undocumented migrants and their unique experiences after the journey to the United States often go untold.

Many stay silent amid a rise in anti-immigrant rhetoric, which has led to violent or deadly encounters.

Those stories that are highlighted are often told by others.

A 2022 anthology amplifies the voices of 41 migrants, refugees, and Dreamers as they share their own experiences through essays, poems, and artworks.

Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings is a collection of stories about the joy, sorrow, and struggles of the immigration experience.

The book was co-edited by Reyna Grande and Sonia Guiñansaca, who were undocumented immigrants themselves.

From left to right: Sonia Guiñansaca is a poet, writer and activist. Credit: Gabriela Rodriguez. Reyna Grande is a writer, memoirist, and writing teacher. Credit: Ara Arbabzadeh. They co-edited the anthology "Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings," a collection 41 essays, poems, and artworks by migrants and refugees.
From left to right: Sonia Guiñansaca is a poet, writer and activist. Reyna Grande is a writer, memoirist, and writing teacher. They co-edited the anthology "Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings," a collection 41 essays, poems, and artworks by migrants and refugees.
Reyna Grande (left) and Sonia Guiñansaca (right) celebrate the release of their anthology "Somewhere We Are Human" which collects the immigration experiences of current and former undocumented immigrants.
Reyna Grande (left) and Sonia Guiñansaca (right) celebrate the release of their anthology "Somewhere We Are Human" which collects the immigration experiences of current and former undocumented immigrants.
Courtesy of Reyna Grande

Guiñansaca — founder of House of Alegría, a publishing press for queer, trans and nonbinary migrant artists — said it was important to collect a variety of voices when putting together the anthology.

“We brought in stories of folks who had been deported, stories of people who decided to leave (of) their own will,” she said. “We also brought in stories about folks in relationship with their families … seeking asylum.”

Grande — a writer and memoirist — said while it was difficult to narrow down the stories that would be included in the anthology, it highlights immigration stories from all over the world.

“It was just so beautiful to see all these experiences and voices,” she said. “Even though the immigration experience is so universal, each piece in here is very unique and the voice of each contributor is unique.”

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
