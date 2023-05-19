© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
fronteras - cobrand 1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'It's a lifestyle" — San Antonio's new poet laureate embraces Chicano culture in his works

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Nephatli4 (1).jpg
1 of 3  — Nephatli4 (1).jpg
San Antonio Poet Laureate Nephtalí De León poses with several of his works, including "La Virgen de Guadaliberty" and "íQuiero Pescar el Sol!" De León became the sixth San Antonio Poet Laureate in March.
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture
N at River, Lardeo, Texas, Oct 26, 2019 (1).jpg
2 of 3  — N at River, Lardeo, Texas, Oct 26, 2019 (1).jpg
San Antonio's new Poet Laureate Nephtalí De León in Laredo, Texas in 2019.
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture
norma_and_nephtali3_tprNorma_230426.jpg
3 of 3  — norma_and_nephtali3_tprNorma_230426.jpg
San Antonio's sixth Poet Laureate Nephalí De León with TPR's Norma Martinez.
Texas Public Radio / Norma Martinez

San Antonio poets laureate serve three-year terms to promote poetry and literary arts, and develop public events and programs.

The city selected Chicano poet Nephtalí De León as its sixth and latest poet laureate in March.

He joins five local poets who have held the position since its inception in 2012, including city poets laureate who later became state poets laureate.

De León is author of Chican@s: Our Background & Our Pride, and Chicano Popcorn, and the children’s book El Tesoro de Pancho Villa, which has been translated into English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Russian.

De León — who calls himself a “Chicano gypsy poet”— said he takes inspiration from Chicano culture, which has always been a constant in his life.

“I will always be the activist I was born to be,” he said. “Everyone in my culture is a warrior … every one of us was born to be a warrior.”

el-tesoro-de-pancho-villa-nephtali-horiztonal.jpg
1 of 3  — el-tesoro-de-pancho-villa-nephtali-horiztonal.jpg
"El Tesoro de Pancho Villa" by Nephtalí De León,
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
nuestro-jevito-horizontal.jpg
2 of 3  — nuestro-jevito-horizontal.jpg
"Nuestro Jefito" by San Antonio Poet Laureate Nephtalí De León.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
IMG_2678.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG_2678.jpg
Prints from the mural "El molcajete cosmico" by Nephtalí De León.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

De León is also an artist and sculptor, known for Aztec-inspired works like La Virgen de Guadaliberty and the Houston mural El molcajete cosmico.

He said while his poetry and art often make social justice statements, he also aims to capture the essence of Chicano culture.

“I like to create images that convey the joy, the humor … the cartoon character that we can all be,” he said. “ After all, we were voyagers, we are passengers, we are immigrants just passing through life for a short brief moment.”

Listen to the first part of the conversation with De León here.

Fronteras Nephtali De LeonSan Antonio Poet Laureatechicano
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
