© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Diversifying Shakespeare to reflect the experiences of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
borderlands-shakespeare-cover-image-white border.jpg
1 of 4  — borderlands-shakespeare-cover-image-white border.jpg
"The Bard in the Borderlands: An Anthology of Shakespeare Appropriations en La Frontera, Volume 1" edited by Katherine Gillen, Adrianna M. Santos, Kathryn Vomero Santos. The volume features a range of reimagined Shakespeare works from a Borderlands perspective. Artwork by Celeste De Luna, Healing Borderland Hand, 2022 (linocut print).
Courtesy of The Shakespeare Borderland Collectiva.
bard-borderlands-image.jpg
2 of 4  — bard-borderlands-image.jpg
Kathryn Vomero Santos, Katherine Gillen and Adrianna Santos founded the Borderlands Shakespeare Collectiva and co-editors of "The Bard in the Borderlands: An Anthology of Shakespeare Appropriations en La Frontera." The Shakespeare doll was given to Vomero Santos when she finished her PhD. The candle was a gift from a former student.
Anh-Viet Dinh
Screenshot 2023-03-28 105940.jpg
3 of 4  — Screenshot 2023-03-28 105940.jpg
From left to right : Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva co-founders Kathryn Vomero Santos, Katherine Gillen, and Adrianna M. Santos at the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies for their Crossing Latinidades workshop in October 2022.
Courtesy of Kathryn Vomero Santos.
Screenshot 2023-03-28 105803.jpg
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2023-03-28 105803.jpg
Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva co-founders Drs. Kathryn Vomero Santos, Katherine Gillen, and Adrianna M. Santos leading a workshop at the Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies for the Crossing Latinidades project.
Leah Newsom

From “Romeo and Juliet” to a “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” William Shakespeare’s plays are a mainstay in schools across the world.

While Shakespeare’s themes may be universal, it may be hard for audiences to relate to the 16th and 17th century English settings.

The Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva (BSC) is a multi-institutional research initiative that engages with Shakespeare’s works to portray the experiences of la Frontera, or the borderlands.

Kathryn Vomero Santos, assistant professor of English and co-director of the Humanities Collective at Trinity University in San Antonio, is one of the initiative’s co-founders.

She said students have resonated with the reimagining of Shakespeare’s themes to reflect the modern-day realities of life on the border.

“It brings students to the text in this new way in which they get to bring their cultures, their histories, to Shakespeare,” she said.

noram-katie-kate-adrianna-outside TPR- horizontal.jpg
1 of 2  — noram-katie-kate-adrianna-outside TPR- horizontal.jpg
From left to right: Norma Martinez, Kathryn Vomero Santos, Katherine Gillen, and Adrianna Santos.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro.
in-studio-interview-horiztonal.jpg
2 of 2  — in-studio-interview-horiztonal.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Katherine Gillen, Adrianna Santos and Kathryn Vomero Santos at TPR headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Texas A&M University San Antonio received a $500,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation grant to support the BSC.

Katherine Gillen and Adrianna Santos, both associate professors of English at TAMU San Antonio, are also co-founders of the BSC.

They have gathered 12 previously unpublished plays and published them in an anthology, “The Bard in the Borderlands: An Anthology of Shakespeare Appropriations en La Fronteras.”

Adrianna Santos spoke about the impact of the anthology.

“When it comes to the genealogies of Chicana/o/x or Mexican American studies and Shakespeare, I think that this is pretty new in terms of bringing it together,” she said.

Click here to view an open-access view of the anthology.

Tags
Fronteras Shakespeareborderland
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro