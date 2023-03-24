© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Black male teachers on film — inspiration, hero, father figure, or stereotype?

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Screenshot 2023-03-22 091833.jpg
From left to right: "Higher Learning" (1995). Distributed by Sony Pictures; "Hard Lessons (1986). Distributed by CBS, Barnholtz Entertainment; "Lean on Me" (1985). Distributed by Warner Bros. All three films were included in a study that examined Hollywood's portrayal of the Black male teacher.

Teachers in film are often framed as role models or savior figures. They’re redeeming characters who often spur the development of other characters.

Racial stereotypes — created out of racism, propaganda, or ignorance — have also existed in movies since the beginning of Hollywood.

A study published in 2022 highlights the disturbing tropes in the portrayal of Black male teachers in film.

“(Un)Natural Saviors and Motivators, Analyzing the Pathological Scripting of Black Male Teachers in Hollywood Films,” examines 11 Hollywood films that feature Black male teachers.

Marcus Johnson, an assistant professor of Curriculum and Instruction at Texas State University, is one of the study’s authors.

marcus-norma-in-studio-interview-horizontal-2.jpg
1 of 2  — marcus-norma-in-studio-interview-horizontal-2.jpg
Texas State University assistant professor Marcus Johnson interviewed by Norma Martinez at TPR's headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
norma-and-marcus-TPR-selfie-2.jpg
2 of 2  — norma-and-marcus-TPR-selfie-2.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez with Marcus Johnson, co-author of “(Un)Natural Saviors and Motivators, Analyzing the Pathological Scripting of Black Male Teachers in Hollywood Films.”
Texas Public Radio / Norma Martinez

He said the portrayal of Black male teachers as “father figures” is rooted in false stereotypes built on flawed science about Black men and boys.

“In a lot of ways, the reason is because the children, especially the Black boys or the Black male students, are positioned in the need of control,” he said. “So, who's best to do that? Let's bring in this Black male teacher.”

As an educator, Johnson said representation matters since these on-screen portrayals can have real life consequences.

“Movies are often the impetus to how we see,” he said. “How we not only digest and consume and process the information, but what product and what result comes out of our process.”

"(Un)Natural Saviors and Motivators: Analzying the Pathological Scripting of Black Male Teachers in Hollywo... by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Tags
Fronteras FilmBlack Americans
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro