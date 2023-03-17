© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'A Song for Cesar' tells the story of the farmworker movement through music and the arts

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT
Mural art SFC '23.JPG
1 of 7  — Mural art SFC '23.JPG
"A Song for Cesar" mural artwork by Mexican Artist George Yepes.
George Yepes
Copy of Cheech abel andres filming1.JPG
2 of 7  — Copy of Cheech abel andres filming1.JPG
Filmmakers Abel Sánchez (left) and Andrés Alegría (middle) interview actor & activist Anthony "Cheech" Marian for the documentary "A Song for Cesar."
John Castillo
CarlosSantanaprep.JPG
3 of 7  — CarlosSantanaprep.JPG
Guitarist Carlos Santana was interviewed for the documentary film "A Song for Cesar."
John Castillo
Cesar march.JPG
4 of 7  — Cesar march.JPG
United Farm Workers movement activist march in an image used in the documentary "A Song for Cesar."
Jon Lewis, Yale University Beinicke Library Special Collections.
dolores huelga.JPG
5 of 7  — dolores huelga.JPG
Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta during the Delano, CA grape strikes. The image is used in the documentary "A Song for Cesar."
Harvey Richards, Estuary Press
song-for-cesar-final-poster-white-border.jpg
6 of 7  — song-for-cesar-final-poster-white-border.jpg
The final poster for the documentary "A Song for Cesar."
Courtesy of Theresa Wheeler
Screenshot 2023-03-16 073001.jpg
7 of 7  — Screenshot 2023-03-16 073001.jpg
Logo for the independent documentary film, "A Song for Cesar."
Courtesy of "A Song for Cesar"

Civil rights and social justice movements throughout history have been accompanied by soundtracks.

Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye were written at the height of the Vietnam War. “We Shall Overcome” was frequently heard in civil rights marches of the late 1960s.

During that time, Chicano activists defended the rights of farmworkers in a movement that gained traction along the southwestern border of the United States.

The documentary “A Song for Cesar” explores the legacy of civil rights icon César Chávez through the lens of music, theater, and the arts.

The film was written and produced by musician and activist, Abel Sánchez, and film editor and activist, Andrés Alegría.

Alegría said they wanted the documentary to be different than previous works about Chávez.

“What had not been done was telling the story of the farmworkers movement and of César Chávez through the arts,” he said. “(They) were such an important part of the movement.”

andres-abel-collage-pic.jpg
1 of 2  — andres-abel-collage-pic.jpg
Abel Sánchez (left) and Andrés Alegría (right) spent more than a decade writing and producing the documentary, "A Song for Cesar."
John Castillo, Andrés Alegría.
Abel_Andres.jpg
2 of 2  — Abel_Andres.jpg
Andrés Alegría (left) and Abel Sánchez (right), filmmakers of "A Song for Cesar."
Guy Kowarsh

Sánchez said the film also highlights how Chávez and the movement inspired people and musicians who weren't Latino.

“I think it’s the universal cry of the people that are on the margins, or underserved, or not as well-served and taken care of,” he said.

“A Song for Cesar” will be screened March 21 at 6 p.m. at Trinity University in San Antonio.

It’s part of the university’s participation in San Antonio’s annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice on March 25.

Watch the trailer and video outtakes below:

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
