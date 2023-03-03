© 2023 Texas Public Radio
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio's broadcast signal is currently down. Internet stream is unaffected. We are working to restore the radio signal.
Fronteras

FRONTERAS: Native Texas and Texas-based artists reflect diverse Latinx identities in ‘Soy de Tejas’ exhibit

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST
30230207_Soy de Tejas Photos at Centro de Artes _Arts-42.jpg
1 of 16  — 30230207_Soy de Tejas Photos at Centro de Artes _Arts-42.jpg
"Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art" at Centro de Artes in San Antonio will run through July 2.
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
soy-de-tejas-opening-artwork-1.jpg
2 of 16  — soy-de-tejas-opening-artwork-1.jpg
Opening artwork in the "Soy de Tejas: A statewide Survey of Latinx Art" at Centro de Artes in San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
soy-de-tejas-opening-artwork-2.jpg
3 of 16  — soy-de-tejas-opening-artwork-2.jpg
Opening artwork in "Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art" at Centro de Artes gallery in San Antonio.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
white-border-christian-cruz-untitled-basket-performance-provided-by-soy-de-tejas.jpg
4 of 16  — white-border-christian-cruz-untitled-basket-performance-provided-by-soy-de-tejas.jpg
Christian Cruz "Untitled (Basket Performance)."
Courtesy of The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture
arely-morales-mi-apa-horizontal.jpg
5 of 16  — arely-morales-mi-apa-horizontal.jpg
Arely Morales, "Mi Apá," oil on canvas.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
karla-michelle-garcia-memorias-del-desierto-1.jpg
6 of 16  — karla-michelle-garcia-memorias-del-desierto-1.jpg
Karla Michelle Garcia, "Memorias del Desierto (Memory of the Desert)."
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
30230207_Soy de Tejas Photos at Centro de Artes _Arts-10.jpg
7 of 16  — 30230207_Soy de Tejas Photos at Centro de Artes _Arts-10.jpg
Josué Ramírez, "Mi Casa es ty Casa Silhouettes #1 and #2" and "Portrait of a Gentrifier."
Courtesy of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
IMG_2249.jpg
8 of 16  — IMG_2249.jpg
Angel Cabrales, "Juegos Fronteras"
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
IMG_2070 (1).jpg
9 of 16  — IMG_2070 (1).jpg
Gil Rocha, "Esto Cala" mixed media artwork in the "Soy de Tejas" exhibit.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
fernando-juan-jose-jenelle-horizontal-group-photo.jpg
10 of 16  — fernando-juan-jose-jenelle-horizontal-group-photo.jpg
Participating artists in the "Soy de Tejas" exhibition. From left to right: Fernando Andrade, Juan de Dios Mora, José Villalobos, Jenelle Esparza.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
villalobos-luna-martinez-de-dios-mora-group-picture.jpg
11 of 16  — villalobos-luna-martinez-de-dios-mora-group-picture.jpg
From left to right: artist José Villalobos, curator Rigoberto Luna, TPR's Norma Martinez, artist Juan de Dios Mora.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
jenelle-esparza-in-front-of-artwork-landscape.jpg
12 of 16  — jenelle-esparza-in-front-of-artwork-landscape.jpg
Artist Jenelle Esparza stands in front of her artwork. "Holder/ +Receiver 1" and "Holder/Receiver 2." Esparza is one of 40 Texas artists showcased in the "Soy de Tejas" exhibit.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
fernando-andrade-in-front-of-artwork-horizontal.jpg
13 of 16  — fernando-andrade-in-front-of-artwork-horizontal.jpg
Fernando Andrade showcases his artworks "Numb" and "Isolation" at the "Soy de Tejas" exhibition.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
juan-de-dios-mora-in-front-of-three-artworks.jpg
14 of 16  — juan-de-dios-mora-in-front-of-three-artworks.jpg
Artist Juan de Dios Mora poses in front of his 3 artworks: "Mano Que Alimenta Se Respeta," "Canícula," and "¡Ya Basta Con La Rabia!" Mora is one of 40 artists showcased at the "Soy de Tejas" exhibit.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
soy-de-tejas-welcome-horizontal.jpg
15 of 16  — soy-de-tejas-welcome-horizontal.jpg
"Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art," will be exhibited at the Centro de Artes San Antonio gallery through July 2nd. The collection is curated by Rigoberto Luna.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
The "Soy de Tejas" art exhibition at the Centro de Artes gallery features the works of 40 contemporary artists of Latin American descent living in Texas. The artwork engages with themes of identity, cultural heritage, pop culture, and modern social pollical concerns.
16 of 16  — soy-de-tejas-artists-TPR
A full list of names of the 40 contemporary artists whose artworks are part of the "Soy de Tejas" art exhibition at the Centro de Artes gallery.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

Latino artists are as diverse as their respective cultures and experiences.

A snapshot of their work is on display in San Antonio’s “Soy de Tejas: A Statewide Survey of Latinx Art” exhibit.

Forty artists from across Texas have contributed over 100 pieces that include paintings, sculptures, installations, and performance art.

It takes up both floors of the 20,000 square-foot Centro de Artes galley in downtown San Antonio.

Artists employ a wide-ranging source of materials from traditional paint on canvas, to photography, to ironwork and leather.

Rigoberto Luna, co-founder and director of Presa House Gallery in San Antonio, curated the exhibit.

He said many pieces in the show are artistic expressions of rasquache, a Chicano concept that utilizes fragments or leftovers to create something — in this case, art.

“The further you travel through the show, the media continues to push the boundaries of the media,” he said. “The entire exhibition is sort of highlighting all the different types of mediums, the approaches, the material. Materials (are) key to the show.”

jose-villalobos-queer-riders-horizontal.jpg
1 of 2  — jose-villalobos-queer-riders-horizontal.jpg
José Villalobos poses in front of one of his artworks, "QueerRider: Joto." Villalobos is one of 40 artists who is featured in the "Soy de Tejas" exhibit.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
queerriders-artwork-horizontal.jpg
2 of 2  — queerriders-artwork-horizontal.jpg
José Villalobos "QueeRider: Maricon," "QueeRider: Joto," and "QueeRider: Fem."
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

The exhibit also explores a mix of subject matter ranging from family and heritage, to gentrification, to food.

El Paso native and San Antonio resident José Villalobos contributed the installation “QueeRiders.” It takes on themes of toxic masculinity, particularly in Latino households.

Villabos said all artworks in the exhibit encompass the expansive Latino experience across Texas.

“I think that the conversations that are happening between pieces is what really makes the show, tell a story almost,” he said. “It becomes a narrative.”

The exhibit runs through July 2.

See a walkthrough of some of the collection below.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
