Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Crystal City 1969’ play honors the real-life story of student 'heroes and sheroes' who fought for Latino civil rights

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST
Crystal City 1968 Blanca & Teacher- TPR.jpg
1 of 7  — Crystal City 1968 Blanca & Teacher- TPR.jpg
Crystal City 1969 presented by Cara Mía Theatre, written by David Lozano and Raul Treviño, directed by David Lozano, photographed on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. The image depicts Blanca Treviño, a student who first noticed a discrepancy in treatment between Mexican American and white students.
Ben Torres/Ben Torres for Cara Mia Theatre
Crystal City 1969_Nicolas Valdez _Severita Lara_Doña Irene_TPR.jpg
2 of 7  — Crystal City 1969_Nicolas Valdez _Severita Lara_Doña Irene_TPR.jpg
Image from Crystal City 1969. It depicts Severita Lara, the eldest of the three student leaders who began the Crystal City walkouts.
Ben Torres/Ben Torres for Cara Mia Theatre
Crystal City 1969 _José Angel Gutiérrez_TPR.jpg
3 of 7  — Crystal City 1969 _José Angel Gutiérrez_TPR.jpg
Crystal City 1969 presented by Cara Mia Theatre, written by David Lozano and Raul Treviño, directed by David Lozano, photographed on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. Photo depicts Mexican American civil rights activist José Ángel Gutiérrez.
Ben Torres/Ben Torres for Cara Mia Theatre
Crystal City 1969_ Jose Angel & Luz_TPR.jpg
4 of 7  — Crystal City 1969_ Jose Angel & Luz_TPR.jpg
An image from the 'Crystal City 1969' play. The image depicts José Angel Gutiérrez and Luz Bazán Gutiérrez, two of the founders of the Raza Unida Party.
BEN TORRES
crystal-city-1969-play_TPR
5 of 7  — crystal-city-1969-play_TPR
Crystal City 1969 is presented by Dallas-based Cara Mía Theatre. It was written by David Lozano and Raul Treviño. The play makes its San Antonio debut at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Jan. 19-22.
Ben Torres for Cara Mía Theatre.
Crystal City 1969_promotional_poster_TPR.jpg
6 of 7  — white-border-crystal-city-promo-copy.jpg
'Crystal City 1969' will run at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Theater in San Antonio from Jan 19. to Jan 22.
Courtesy of David Lozano
Crystal City 1969_david lozano_raul trevino_TPR.jpg
7 of 7  — Crystal City 1969_david lozano_raul trevino_TPR.jpg
'Crystal City 1969' presented by Cara Mia Theatre, written by David Lozano (seated left) and Raul Treviño (seated right), directed by David Lozano, photographed on Nov. 20, 2022 at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. Diana Serna Aguilera (seated center) is the youngest student leader of the walkouts.
Ben Torres for Cara Mia Theatre

In 1969, a Mexican American high school student in Crystal City wanted to join her school’s cheerleading squad.

She was automatically disqualified from applying. Only one Mexican American cheerleader was allowed and the squad had already met its yearly quota.

The incident became the catalyst that led to a historic school walkout. But it was more than about a cheerleader who didn’t get a spot on the team.

It was also about physical punishment students endured for speaking Spanish, and about how Mexican Americans were often discouraged from pursuing a college education.

The walkout was about discrimination and racism.

Crystal City 1969 protest_TPR_one_time_use_only.jpg
1 of 4  — Crystal City 1969 protest_TPR_one_time_use_only.jpg
Students gather around a sign on the lawn of a Crystal City high school during 1969 protests.
UTSA/San Antonio Express-News/ZUMA Press
crystal-city-student-protest-TPR
2 of 4  — crystal-city-student-protest-TPR
Student protests in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
From the collection of Diana Serna Aguilera
crystal_city_high school_walkouts.jpeg
3 of 4  — crystal_city_high school_walkouts.jpeg
High school walkouts in Crystal City, Texas in 1969.
From the collection of Diana Serna Aguilera
Crystal City 1969 historical photo _TPR_.jpg
4 of 4  — Crystal City 1969 historical photo _TPR_.jpg
Student leaders off the 1969 Crystal City walkout making their case with Senator Ralph Yarborough in Washington D.C. From left to right: Mario Treviño (17), Severita Lara (18) and Diana Serna (16).
From the collection of Diana Serna Aguilera.

Dallas-based Cara Mía Theatre adapted the events of the walkout and turned it into the play, “Crystal City 1969.”

Playwrights David Lozano and Raul Treviño conducted interviews with former students, teachers, and law enforcement officials who lived through the walkout.

Lozano, executive artistic director of Cara Mía Theatre, said the movement was eye-opening for students.

“They were just discovering this reality and putting the pieces together because the world (and) what is essentially a quasi-Jim Crow culture (that) had become normalized,” he said. “But as young people, they were beginning to wake up to these differences and how they were treated.”

The Crystal City walkout was inspired by similar walkouts in Los Angeles, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

Treviño, whose own uncle was a student leader of the walkout, said the play aims to ensure this event does not become a forgotten piece of history.

“It is a universal story. It's a timeless story. It’s David and Goliath,” he said. “You go back thousands of years and it's when young people are able to make a difference for their communities.”

The play is set to make its San Antonio debut at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Jan. 19-22.

See showtimes and information here. Some shows may already be sold out.

Fronteras Crystal Citystudent walkoutsMexican American Civil Rights
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro