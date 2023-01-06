© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Easing the transition of unaccompanied migrant children from government custody to life in the U.S.

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
FILE PHOTO: Migrant children stand at a shelter and processing center in Deming
1 of 5  — FILE PHOTO: Migrant children stand at a shelter and processing center in Deming
FILE PHOTO: Migrant children stand at a shelter and processing center in Deming, New Mexico, U.S. May 27, 2019. May 27, 2019. Picture taken May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm/File Photo
Adria Malcolm/REUTERS / X06602
Migrant children from Central America play in processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
2 of 5  — Migrant children from Central America play in processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021. Picture taken on March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
ADREES LATIF/REUTERS / X90022
Migrant families and unaccompanied minors take refuge at a processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
3 of 5  — Migrant families and unaccompanied minors take refuge at a processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
ADREES LATIF/REUTERS / X90022
Tour of U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement's Carrizo Springs facility for unaccompanied immigrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas
4 of 5  — Tour of U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement's Carrizo Springs facility for unaccompanied immigrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas
Unaccompanied immigrant children are seen walking across a parking lot in a frame grab from pool video shot during a tour by White House officials and members of Congress of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement and the Department of Health and Human Service's (HHS) Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility for unaccompanied immigrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2021. The videographer was prohibited from photographing the faces of any of the immigrants by government officials. POOL via REUTERS
POOL/POOL via REUTERS / X80003
unaccompanied-children-2014-2022-screenshot.png
5 of 5  — unaccompanied-children-2014-2022-screenshot.png
Number of unaccompanied children released to sponsors in Texas between fiscal 2014 – 2022. 2014 was the first year of significant migration of unaccompanied children to the U.S.
Migration Policy Institute tabulation of data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the HHS Office of the Administration for Children and Families.

Hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers reach the U.S.-Mexico border each year in search of a better life. They have increasingly included unaccompanied migrant children.

Unaccompanied minors range from infants to those under 18 years old. Those children often make the treacherous journey to the border with a smuggler or may even be accompanied by a relative or loved one.

But if that family member isn’t an official parent or legal guardian, the child is considered unaccompanied by authorities.

After traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles, most unaccompanied minors are placed under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 13,150 unaccompanied children encountered at the southwestern border in November 2022 — a 9.4% increase compared to the previous month.

But unaccompanied children who arrive in the U.S. are more than just a number on a federal report. Their care — from the point they arrive at the border to after they’re released from custody — should concern us all.

A new brief by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, outlines strategies on what should happen to accompanied minors after they leave government custody and are released to family or sponsor care.

jonathan-beier-lauren-farwell-head-shots.jpg
Jonathan Beier is an Associate Policy Analyst with the Migration Policy Institute's (MPI) National Center on Immigrant Integration Policy. Photo credit: Louis Tinsley; Lauren Farwell is a Migration Program Officer for UNICEF HQ Global Migration & Displacement Hub. Photo credit: Courtesy of UNICEF USA.

Lauren Farwell, a program officer with UNICEF’s Migration and Displacement team, says the journey that minors take from their home countries to the U.S. is one often marked by violence and exploitation.

“Many of these children have faced extreme hardship and already extraordinary challenges at a young age,” she said. “Arrival at the border might be the end of the trek itself, but it also marks the beginning of a new stage in the journey upon arrival in the U.S.”

Though many organizations offer post-release services to minors released from custody, it’s vital that children who transition from custody to reunification continue to receive those services.

Jonathan Beier, an associate policy analyst at MPI, also co-authored the brief along with Rhonda Fleishcher and Essey Workie.

Beier said the brief offers suggestions on how to better coordinate those services and ensure the transition process is smooth.

“The more that we can build networks that coordinate and communicate together, the better we find that those communities are going to be able to actually meet the needs of the children who are joining their communities,” said Beier.

Migration Policy Institute & UNICEF Unaccompanied Children Services Brief Final by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Fronteras Unaccompanied MinorsMigration Policy InstituteUNICEF Immigration
