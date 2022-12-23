© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: No tamaladas? No problem. Native South Texan realizes holiday traditions are what you make them

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
luis-rendon-one-of-the-few-posadas-mary-and-luis-participated-in-at-st.jude's-catholic-church.jpg
1 of 8  — luis-rendon-one-of-the-few-posadas-mary-and-luis-participated-in-at-st.jude's-catholic-church.jpg
One of the few posadas Luis (bottom right as one of the kings) and his sister (in the middle as Mary) participate din at St. Jude Catholic Church in Laredo. The photo was taken around 1993 when their younger sister had just been born.
Courtesy of the Rendon Family
white-border-luis-and-clarissa-posada.jpg
2 of 8  — white-border-luis-and-clarissa-posada.jpg
Luis Rendon and his big sister Clarissa during a Christmas posada. Rendon says all he remembers from this posada is being wrapped in sheet and blankets.
Courtesy of the Rendon Family
luis's-big-sister-clarrisa-and-her-friend-joseph-played-mary-and-joseph-in-la-posada.jpg
3 of 8  — luis's-big-sister-clarrisa-and-her-friend-joseph-played-mary-and-joseph-in-la-posada.jpg
Luis Rendon's big sister Clarissa and her friend Joseph played the roles of Mary and Joseph for a a posada at their church.
Courtesy of the Rendon family
white-house-luis-rendon-in-the-mid-90s-standing-in-front-of-christmas-tree-in-laredo.jpg
4 of 8  — white-house-luis-rendon-in-the-mid-90s-standing-in-front-of-christmas-tree-in-laredo.jpg
Luis Rendon standing in front of his family's Christmas tree at their home in Laredo. The photo was taken around the mid 90s.
Courtesy of the Rendon family
luis-rendon-tia-elma-clarissa-at-grandma's-house.jpg
5 of 8  — luis-rendon-tia-elma-clarissa-at-grandma's-house.jpg
Every year, the Rendon family counts on Tia Elma (center) to make hojarascas. Luis Rendon and his sister Clarissa are sitting with Tia Elma in their grandma's house around 1990.
Courtesy of the Rendon Family
luis-rendon-and-sister-opening-up-christmas-presents-in-early-90s-at-grandma's-house.jpg
6 of 8  — luis-rendon-and-sister-opening-up-christmas-presents-in-early-90s-at-grandma's-house.jpg
Luis Rendon and his sister Clarissa opening up Christmas presents in the early 90s at Grandma Rendon's house. Grandma Rendon is in the back holding their cousin, Amanda.
Courtesy of the Rendon Family
luis-rendon-and-sister-clarissa-posing-with-santa-clause.jpg
7 of 8  — luis-rendon-and-sister-clarissa-posing-with-santa-clause.jpg
Luis Rendon posing with Santa with his cousin Corina and sister Clarissa.
Courtesy of the Rendon family
white-border-luis-rendon-as-a-baby-with-oldest-cousin-lizette-at-christmas.jpg
8 of 8  — white-border-luis-rendon-as-a-baby-with-oldest-cousin-lizette-at-christmas.jpg
Luis Rendon as a baby with his oldest Rendon cousin,, Lizette, by their Christmas tree. The tree was overflowing with presents for all the family cousin, tías and tíos.
Courtesy of the Rendon family

For many Latino families, the holiday season is filled with tamaladas, buñuelo making, midnight mass on Christmas Eve, and posadas — a re-enactment of the nativity story of Mary and Joseph.

But not all Latinos grew up making tamales, drinking champurrado (a kind of Mexican hot chocolate) or participating in posadas.

Does foregoing these so-called Latino traditions make you less Latino? If those traditions aren’t practiced, does that mean you lose a connection with your roots?

Luis Rendon is a journalist from Laredo who has missed out on several holiday celebrations while he’s been living in New York City.

Rendon-Headshot-white-border.jpg
1 of 3  — Rendon-Headshot-white-border.jpg
Luis Rendon is a visual journalist and a native of Laredo who lives and works in New York City. He wrote "I'll be home for Christmas: Ring in the holidays with Tried-and-True Tejano Traditions," for the Texas Highways Magazine.
Courtesy of Luis Rendon
luis-rendon-annual-cousin-family-photo.jpg
2 of 3  — luis-rendon-annual-cousin-family-photo.jpg
Luis Rendon and his cousins try to take a family picture whenever they get together for Christmas.
Courtesy of the Rendon family
white botder-luis-rendon-and-cousin-lizette-at-christmas-posing-with-a-tray-of-tamales.jpg
3 of 3  — white botder-luis-rendon-and-cousin-lizette-at-christmas-posing-with-a-tray-of-tamales.jpg
Luis Rendon and his cousin Lizette a couple of years ago, posing with a tray of tamales at their family get together.
Courtesy of the Rendon family

Rendon went back home to Laredo for Christmas 2021 to reunite with his family and reconnect with his heritage.

He explored that experience — and the larger meaning of Latino Christmas traditions — in a recent article for Texas Highways Magazine

He says before going home, he couldn’t remember or feel connected to certain traditions.

“It turns out going back to find them and experience them (for) myself, these traditions are all, one, different in the first place, and two, not static,” he said. “They’re always changing.”

As his family grows older and traditions are either carried on or lost, Rendon was determined to take part in all the traditions he could.

But following an unexpected solo trip to midnight mass, Rendon says he realized the real meaning behind the traditions.

“It’s opening your heart to love and not feeling the guilt of … (doing) all those things that you think — or at least I thought — were going to make me a better Tejano.”

Holiday Traditions Latino Christmas Posada
