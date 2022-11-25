© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Program changes are happening this week on TPR. Click here to see the new addtions.
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'Undocumented Motherhood' explores the struggles and resilience of an immigrant mother's fight to provide for her daughter

Published November 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
undocumented-motherhood-book-cover.jpg
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
/
"Undocumented Motherhood: Conversations on Love, Trauma, and Border Crossing," by Elizabeth Farán-Santos recounts the story of Claudia Garcia, a Mexican mother who crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border with her deaf daughter. Once arriving in Texas, Garcia had to learn to navigate the complex public health system to provide for her child.

First and foremost, Claudia Garcia is a mother.

Like most mothers, she would do anything for her daughter Natalia, who was born with a hearing impairment.

Claudia (not her real name) is also an undocumented immigrant.

In 2013, she left her home of San Luis Potosí, Mexico with a then 2-year-old Natalia (also not her real name) to search for better medical resources and a better future.

Her journey to the U.S. was one filled with countless perils. She was kept at a stash house near the border; She was threatened by her smugglers; She was constantly separated from her daughter.

In the end, Claudia was able to reunite with her daughter and husband to make a home in Houston. Now in the U.S., Claudia had to learn to navigate through the health care system and advocate for her daughter’s health.

Elizabeth Farfán-Santos, a medical anthropologist, spent 5 years with Claudia after first meeting her at a community clinic in Houston.

elizabeth-farfan-santos-credit-marian-navarro.jpg
Marian Navarro
/
Elizabeth Fárfan Santos (left) with TPR's Norma Martinez (right).

She wrote about Claudia’s immigration story in her book “Undocumented Motherhood: Conversations on Love, Trauma, and Border Crossing.”

“One of the things I write about … is the courage that it takes for women to be constantly interacting with the public health system,” she said. “They do this for their children.”

Farfán-Santos realized Claudia’s story intertwined with that of her own mother — another woman who was affected by migration.

Farfán-Santos says her book details what thousands of immigrant mothers face as result of the migration process.

“It was really important for me to blend these stories … because the U.S.-Mexico border really forms and deforms Latinos families across both borders,” she said.

Listen to the second part of the conversation with Farfán-Santos on Dec. 2.

Tags
Fronteras Undocumented Motherhood U.S.-Mexico BorderImmigration
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro