Fronteras: ‘She empowers mestizos’ — New exhibit reexamines the complex story of La Malinche

Santa Barraza(Chicana, born 1951), La Malinche, 1991. .jpg
1 of 12  — Santa Barraza(Chicana, born 1951), La Malinche, 1991. .jpg
Santa Barraza(Chicana, born 1951), La Malinche, 1991. Oil paint on metal; 9 x 8 in. Private collection, Pittsburgh, PA.
Santa Barraza
IMG_0013 (1).jpg
2 of 12  — IMG_0013 (1).jpg
Armando Baeza (Mexican American, born 1924), "LaMarina /La Malinche", 2013. Bronze. From the personal collection off Luz and Jeff Lough.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
florentine-codex-nahuatl.jpg
3 of 12  — florentine-codex-nahuatl.jpg
From the Florentine Codex, Book XIII. Translation by James Lockhart in "We People Here. Nahuatl Accounts of the Conquests of Mexico" (1993).
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
la-mueva-malinche-huipil-carla-fernandez-2021.jpg
4 of 12  — la-mueva-malinche-huipil-carla-fernandez-2021.jpg
La nueva Malinche (The new Malinche) by Carla Fernández, 2021. The huipil, or cotton tunic, features applied fringe woven on a backstrap loom, bordado penando de lxtenco (embroidery from lxtenco) and embroidery. Each time Malinche appears in the Lienzo de Tlaxcala, she wears a different huipil. The patterns and ornamentation on the garment emphasized the importance Indigenous communities placed on fashion.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio.
alfred-ramos-martinez-la-malinche-young-girl-of-yalala.jpg
5 of 12  — alfred-ramos-martinez-la-malinche-young-girl-of-yalala.jpg
Alfredo Ramos Martínez (Mexican, 1871-1946), La Malinche (Young Girl of Yalala, Oaxaca), 1940. Oil paint on canvas; 50 x40 1/2 in. Phoenix Art Museum: Museum purchase with funds provided by the Friends of Mexican art, 1979.86.
The Alfredo Ramos Martínez Research Project, reproduced by permission.
Jesús Helguera(Mexican, 1910–71), La Malinche,1941..jpg
6 of 12  — Jesús Helguera(Mexican, 1910–71), La Malinche,1941..jpg
Jesús Helguera(Mexican, 1910–71), La Malinche,1941. Oil paint on canvas; 6 ft. 9 in. x 5 ft. 7 in.Colaboración de Carolina Performance, una empresa socialmente responsable que tiene como misión la preservación del patrimonio cultural de su país, y la Familia Quintana Corral, en honor a las raíces y el mestizaje de nuestro pueblo mexicano. (A collaboration between Carolina Performance, a socially responsible company whose mission is to preserve the cultural heritage of their country, and the Quintana Corral Family, in honor of the roots and mixed-race heritage of our Mexican people).
Courtesy of Calendarios Landin
la-pareja-jorge-gonzalez-camarena.jpg
7 of 12  — la-pareja-jorge-gonzalez-camarena.jpg
Jorge González Camarena (Mexican, 1908-1980), "La Pareja" (The Couple), 1964. Oil paint on wood with polyster and fiberglass backing; 7ft. x 48 1/4 in. Private collection.
Fundación Cultural Jorge González Camarena, AC.
Delilah Montoya(Chicanx, born 1955), La Malinche, 1993..jpg
8 of 12  — Delilah Montoya(Chicanx, born 1955), La Malinche, 1993..jpg
Delilah Montoya (Chicanx, born 1955), La Malinche, 1993. Collotype; 21 1/2 x 17 x 1 ¼ in. The Abarca Family Collection, Denver. © Delilah Montoya.
Photo courtesy Denver Art Museum
adam-and-eve-double-exposed-john-valdadez-1951.jpg
9 of 12  — adam-and-eve-double-exposed-john-valdadez-1951.jpg
John M. Valadez (Chicano, born 1951). "Adam and Eva Double Exposed, 1991. Pastel on paper. Blanton Museum of Art, The University of Texas at Austin. The 1994 Friends of the Archer M. Huntington Art Gallery Purchase, 1994. 14.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
jose-clemente-orozco-cortes-and-malinche.jpg
10 of 12  — jose-clemente-orozco-cortes-and-malinche.jpg
José Clemente Orzco, "Cortés and Malinche, 1926. Fresco. 2022 Artist Rights Society (ARS) NY/SOMAPP, Mexico City.
Image courtesy Schalkwijk/Art Resource, NY
Cristina cardena-malinche-coatlicye-y-virgen-de-los-remedios.jpg
11 of 12  — Cristina cardena-malinche-coatlicye-y-virgen-de-los-remedios.jpg
Cristina Cárdenas (Mexican American, born 1957), "Malinche, Coatlicue y Virgen de los Remedios", 1992. Ink on amate paper and cloth; 7 ft. 10 in x 47 in. The Mexican Museum, San Francisco. Copyright Cristina Cárdenas. Photo by Mark Andrew Wilson.
Photo by Mark Andrew Wilson.
Mercedes Gertz(Mexican, born 1965), Guadinche, 2012. .jpg
12 of 12  — Mercedes Gertz(Mexican, born 1965), Guadinche, 2012. .jpg
Mercedes Gertz(Mexican, born 1965), Guadinche, 2012. Digital image printed on polyester; 71 × 43 1/4 in.
Courtesy of Mercedes Gertz

After the Spanish conquistadores arrived in Mesoamerica during the 16th century, they toppled the Aztec Empire of Tenochtitlan with the help of a young indigenous girl.

La Malinche — also known throughout history as Doña Marina, Malintzin or Malinalli — was among a group of enslaved women who were given to the Spaniards when they first arrived.

Skilled at learning language and dialects, she became the translator and cultural interpreter for Hernán Cortés.

Five hundred years later, critics argue that Malinche’s role as translator directly led to the conquest of indigenous peoples in Mesoamerica.

Mexican poet Octavio Paz’s essay “The Sons of La Malinche” explicitly labeled her as a woman who betrayed her people and her nation.

A new exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) aims to revisit Malinche’s legacy and her artistic portrayals throughout history.

The “Traitor, Survivor, Icon: The Legacy of La Malinche” exhibit is separated into five sections, highlighting Malinche’s impact on indigeneity, national identity, and female empowerment.

cropped-lucia-santa-norma-picture-in-front-of-santa's-painting.jpg
1 of 3  — cropped-lucia-santa-norma-picture-in-front-of-santa's-painting.jpg
Lucía Abramovich Sánchez, associate curator of Latin American Art at the San Antonio Museum of Art (left), Chicana artist Santa Barraza (middle) and TPR's Norma Martinez (right) in front of Barraza's Malinche painting at the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA).
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
LAS headshot 2022 low res.jpg
2 of 3  — LAS headshot 2022 low res.jpg
Lucía Abramovich from the San Antonio Museum of Art
Josh Huskin
santa barraza.jpg
3 of 3  — santa barraza.jpg
Chicana artist Santa Barraza.
Berta and Gilbert Flores.

Lucía Abramovich Sánchez, the Associate Curator of Latin American Art at SAMA, says the exhibit repaints Malinche as much more than just a traitor.

“She was complex, like we all are as human beings,” she said. “We are celebrating her and celebrating the artists and the visual culture that have shown her throughout the course of history, but it is also showing her complicated story.”

Santa Barraza, a Chicana artist whose work is featured in the exhibit, says Malinche is a survivor.

“She only lived to 24, 25, 26 years of age,” she said. “If you look at it, she made this transformation not (just) spiritually, but physically and politically. It’s an incredible story.”

The exhibit runs through Jan. 8.

Watch former San Antonio Poet Laureate Carmen Tafolla recite her poem, “La Malinche” below.

Fronteras
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
