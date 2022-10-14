© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Symposium highlights Latino civil rights efforts of the past, present and future

Published October 14, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
2022 Symposium Screen.png
1 of 2  — 2022 Symposium Screen.png
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute will host its 2-day 2022 Symposium Oct.21-22 at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Theater. The Symposium will cover Latino civil rights, education and representation. Featured speakers from left to right, top to bottom include: Norma V. Cantu, T.C. Calvert, Hector Galan. Sylvia Morales, Fatima Menendez, George Korbel, Henry Cisneros and Rosie Castro.
Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will host a two-day symposium to enlighten, educate and empower those who want to carry forward the work of civil rights pioneers.
2 of 2  — The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will host a two-day symposium to enlighten, educate and empower those who want to carry forward the work of civil rights pioneers.
The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) will host a two-day symposium to enlighten, educate and empower those who want to carry forward the work of civil rights pioneers.

The fight for Latino civil rights has deep roots in San Antonio.

Prominent civil rights organizations like the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, Mexican American Youth Organization, the Raza Unida Party and MALDEF all have ties to the city.

San Antonio recently marked 50 years of the school walkouts and the civil rights hearings. 

Despite a rich history and legacy, advocates argue the topic of Latino civil rights shouldn’t just be glossed over in a textbook chapter or celebrated once every 50 years.

San Antonio-based Mexican American Civil Rights Institute will celebrate the fight for Latino civil rights this month with a 2-day symposium, Movement/Movimiento for Change. 

sarah-gould-headshot-white-border.jpg
Courtesy of Sarah Gould
/
Sarah Gould is the executive director at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)

Sarah Gould, the executive director of MACRI, says the organization has worked to contribute to the ongoing conversation.

“It's really important to remember that Mexican American civil rights history is American history,” she said. “What I like to say is that we’re expanding the story of civil rights in the United States.”

Voting rights will be one topic covered at the symposium. Gould emphasizes why it’s important to learn about a history of disenfranchisement of Latino voters through efforts like redistricting and voter suppression.

“What I love to emphasize through history is, ‘Look at what our ancestors did. Look at what our antepasados were able to achieve,’” she said. “Don't let those rights be rolled back.”

The symposium will be held Oct. 21 and 22 at San Antonio’s Guadalupe Theater. Panels will also cover topics on education and representation.

Featured guest speakers include former San Antonio Mayor Henry Ciscneros, activist Rosie Castro, and former Texas Poet Laureate Carmen Tafolla.

To register for the event, click here. 

Tags
Fronteras Mexican American Civil RightsMexican American Civil Rights Institute History
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro