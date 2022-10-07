© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: 'My energy, my way' — Chicana playwright Monica Palacios reflects on her pioneering career as a queer performer

Published October 7, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT
monica-palacios-I'm-Still-Here-promotional-pic-credit-patricia-varela .jpg
1 of 5  — monica-palacios-I'm-Still-Here-promotional-pic-credit-patricia-varela .jpg
Comic Monica Palacios will celebrate 40 years of queer Chicana lesbiana performance at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center with her new solo show "I'm Still Here." The show was originally set to be performed March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Palacios last performed at the Esperanza May 1998 to do two benefit performances after the City of San Antonio defunded the center.
Patricia Verela
white-border-browner-queerer-louder-proudcer-monica-palacios-2017-solo-show.PNG.jpg
2 of 5  — white-border-browner-queerer-louder-proudcer-monica-palacios-2017-solo-show.PNG.jpg
Poster for Monica Palacios' 2017 solo show, "Browner Queerer Louder Prouder." The show was created while resisting and surviving the Trump presidency.
Sunny Bak
San-Antonio-EN- Controversial-Chicano-Comic-Makes-Return.jpeg
3 of 5  — San-Antonio-EN- Controversial-Chicano-Comic-Makes-Return.jpeg
"Controversial Chicanca comic makes return" was published by the San Antonio-Express news on May 29, 1998. Comic Monica Palacios performed her last show at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center on May 29-30 1998. The Esperanza was defunded the previous year by the city of San Antonio and the state. Palacios performed two shows and gave the profits to the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center.
Monica Palacios
white-border-monica-palacios-LGBTQ-Latinx-trailblazer-2017.jpeg
4 of 5  — white-border-monica-palacios-LGBTQ-Latinx-trailblazer-2017.jpeg
Monica Palacios with her nephew Ramiro Ramirez after she was acknowledged by the City of Los Angeles for the LGBTQ Latinx Trailblazer.
Sunny Bak
white-border-50-key-figures-in-queer-theatre-monica-palacions-a-featured-figure.jpeg
5 of 5  — white-border-50-key-figures-in-queer-theatre-monica-palacions-a-featured-figure.jpeg
Monica Palacios is featured as key figure in the book "50 Key Figures in Queer US Theatre," by Jimmy A. Noriega & Jordan Schildcrout. The book was released in 2022 by Routledge Press. Palacios' entry was written by professor Marci McMahon of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Monica Palacios

Monica Palacios, a playwright and solo performer, writes about queer, feminist and Chicana themes. Palacios’ shows focus on Latinx LGBTQ+ charterers and include “I Kissed Chavela Vargas,” “Browner Queerer Louder Prouder,” and “San Francisco, Mí Amor.”

She has earned several honors throughout her career, including the distinction as one of 41 Latinx role models in 2014 by nonprofit Latinx LGBTQ group Honor41.org, and the city of Los Angeles naming Oct.12 “Monica Palacios Day” in 2012.

But the road to her solo career was anything but smooth.

After coming out in college during an acid trip, Palacios recounted her start as a stand up comic during a contentious time for the LGBTQ community.

“I knew as a lesbian that I wasn't going to go to the straight club and do queer material. There's no way,” she said. “This is the 80s. This is when AIDS is coming out. And everybody is blaming queer people for it.”

monica-palacios-head-shot-white-border.jpg
Monica Palacios is a playwright and solo performer. Her solo shows include "I'm Still Here," "San Francisco Mi Amor!", and "BRONWER QUEERER LOUDER PROUDER."

A confrontation with a bouncer at a California straight comedy club prompted Palacios transition from stand up to solo performance.

“It was this horrible experience … and it just made me realize, ‘I don't want to do this,'” she said. “I want to create a show that's about me and my space, under my energy, under my policies.”

Palacios’ latest show, “I’m Still Here,” takes a look back at stories from her childhood and teen years.

She will perform the show at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center in San Antonio on Oct. 14 and 15.

This is her first appearance at the center since 1998, when she participated in a fundraising effort after the city of San Antonio defunded the Esperanza over the type of programming offered.

Find more information about the show here. 

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
