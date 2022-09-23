© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Ongoing maintenance on our tower may cause brief interruptions to the KSTX and KPAC broadcast signal this week. Internet streams remain unaffected.
Fronteras

Fronteras: Journalist María Martin 'sounds the alarm' on the tumultuous state of journalism in Central America

Published September 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Award-winning multi-media journalist María E. Martin is author of "Crossing Borders, Building Bridges: A Journalist's Heart in Latin America." | Courtesy of Conocimientos Press
Award-winning multi-media journalist María E. Martin is author of "Crossing Borders, Building Bridges: A Journalist's Heart in Latin America." | Courtesy of Conocimientos Press
Frontera's host Norma Martinez (left) with journalist María Martin at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center.
Journalist María Martin and the staff at the Esperanza Peace a& Justice Center. Martin promoted her book "Crossing Border, Building Bridges: A Journalist's Heart in Latin America" at a plática and book signing on Sept. 10.
Central America was plagued by civil wars for decades.

Despite peace accords and promises of change, countries like Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador continues to experience fragile democracies filled with poverty, political corruption and violence.

María Martin, author of Crossing Borders, Building Bridges: A Journalist’s Heart in Latin America and founder of public radio program "Latino USA," has lived and reported on Guatemala for years.

She said news that comes out of Central America can be hard to sell to outlets if it doesn’t center around immigration.

“Interest in Central America has its ebbs and its flows,” she said. “Mostly only when there are family separation crises along the border is there interest in Central America.”

María E. Martin taught journalism on a Fullbright Fellowship in Kyrgyzstan in early 2020. | Courtesy of María E. Martin
María E. Martin taught journalism on a Fullbright Fellowship in Kyrgyzstan in early 2020. | Courtesy of María E. Martin
María E. Martin at Lake Atitlán in Guatemala. | Credit: Josie Mendez Negrete
María E. Martin at Lake Atitlán in Guatemala. | Credit: Josie Mendez Negrete
Reporting on the situations in Central America comes with heightened risk.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reports 69 journalists and media workers have been killed since 1992 in the Northern Triangle of Central America — Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Martin trains journalists through the GraciasVida Center for Media in Guatemala. She discussed the threats reporters face while trying to provide truthful and independent journalism.

“I’m not the only person who has referred to this as a human rights crisis,” she said. “(It’s) a crisis of constitutional law, a crisis of democracy, a crisis for anyone who tries to make change.”

Fronteras journalismLatin AmericaGuatemala
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro