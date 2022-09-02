© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Who deserves to be ‘American’? The complicated history of citizenship stripping in the U.S.

Published September 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
EDITED-Wong 1894.png
1 of 5  — EDITED-Wong 1894.png
A photo of Wong Kim Ark taken in 1884.
National Archive
EDITED chinatown-massacre-anti-chinese-rioting-1871-1 Chinese American Museum .png
2 of 5  — EDITED chinatown-massacre-anti-chinese-rioting-1871-1 Chinese American Museum .png
A drawing of the Chinatown massacre in Los Angeles in 1871
Unknown, courtesy of Amanda Frost
EDITED chinese exclusion act.png
3 of 5  — EDITED chinese exclusion act.png
An announcement of the Chinese Exclusion Act
XXXX
EDITED-el-paso-equity-case.png
4 of 5  — EDITED-el-paso-equity-case.png
Document describes Wong Kim Ark’s arrest on suspicion of being an undocumented immigrant after he won his Supreme Court case
National Archive
EDITED-old-chinatown-san-francisco-chinese-children photo by Arnold Genthe.png
5 of 5  — EDITED-old-chinatown-san-francisco-chinese-children photo by Arnold Genthe.png
Photo of children in San Francisco Chinatown in the late 1890s or early 1900
Arnold Genthe

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants citizenship to any person born or naturalized in the U.S.

But the legal boundaries of citizenship and its ties to the 14th Amendment have a long and troubling history — one that is still seen today.

Former President Trump used citizenship as a campaign point. First, he questioned then-President Barack Obama’s legal status. Then, he targeted the birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants from Central America and Mexico.

Trump famously regretted that the U.S. didn’t draw more immigrants from wealthier, white countries like Norway.

The topic of citizenship is central to the book “You Are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers.”

Amanda Frost, professor of law at the University of Virginia School of Law and author of the book, explores the shifting acceptance of whiteness and citizenship.

Amanda-Frost-edited-head-shot.png
Courtesy of Amanda Frost
/
Amanda Frost is a professor of law at the University of Virginia. She is also the author of "You are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers" which explores the history of citizenship, discrimination and xenophobia in the United States.

She details the legal hardships that often fell to immigrants of color, including migrants from China.

“The Chinese Exclusion Act (barred) most immigrants from China from coming to the U.S. and a provision of that law also barred anyone in the United States who was a Chinese immigrant from naturalizing,” she said. “White people could naturalize, but Chinese immigrants could not become citizens.”

She says the conversations surrounding citizenship, both past and present, are important to the country’s progress going forward.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Fronteras El PasoU.S. Citizenship HistoryAmanda FrostImmigrationTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro