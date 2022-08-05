© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: New documentary examines social justice and the American dream through food trucks

Published August 5, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
backstreet-to-the-american-dream-doc.png
1 of 5  — backstreet-to-the-american-dream-doc.png
Cover image for "Backstreet to the American Dream," a bilingual documentary that examines the connection between food, culture and the community.
Courtesy Concepts Completos
2020-07-26-Backstreet_ElPes.png
2 of 5  — 2020-07-26-Backstreet_ElPes.png
Doña Guillermina Vella Rio with the "El Pescadito Crew," which includes her husband Alfredo Magallanes and their son, Alfredo Magallanes Jr. Vella Rio emigrated to the United States from the Mexican western coastal state of Nayarit. She sells fresh seafood and other specialties from her lonchera, or food truck, "El Pescadito."
Courtesy Concepts Completos
2010.12.16 - Backstreet_GEA.jpg
3 of 5  — 2010.12.16 - Backstreet_GEA.jpg
Chef Ryan Harkins (middle) and his crew at the Grill 'Em All gourmet food truck, one of the subjects of the documentary "Backstreet to the American Dream." The food truck got national attention when Harkins and his team won Season One of the Great Food Truck Race on Food Network.
Courtesy Concept Completos
2017.04.03 - Backstreet_Manuelito Protest.png
4 of 5  — 2017.04.03 - Backstreet_Manuelito Protest.png
A young boy named Manuelito holds a protest sign as owner of loncheras were battling with L.A. County Supervisors over parking ordinances.
Courtesy Concepts Completos
patricia-nazario-outside-tpr-hq-credit-norma.jpg
5 of 5  — patricia-nazario-outside-tpr-hq-credit-norma.jpg
Patricia Nazario, the director, producer and editor for documentary film "Backstreet to the American Dream," outside of Texas Public Radio's headquarters.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio

From traditional Mexican street tacos to gourmet BBQ — food trucks and trailers have become a global industry.

But these mobile restaurants aren’t just places to grab a quick bite for lunch or dinner; they have been vessels to uplift the voices and experiences of immigrant communities.

The 2021 documentary “Backstreet to the American Dream,” explores social justice issues through the lens of food, highlighting both immigrant-owned “loncheras” and gourmet food trucks.

The documentary follows personalities like Doña Guillermina Vella Rio, who started her food truck after immigrating to the U.S. to provide for her family, and of Chef Ryan Harkins, a college dropout who found his calling with his gourmet food truck, Grill `Em All, a venture that got national attention when Harkins and his team won Season One of the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race.

Patricia Nazario, the film’s director, producer and award-winning radio and TV journalist, spoke about her inspiration behind the documentary.

Patricia Nazario (1).jpg
Karla Henry
/
Patricia Nazario directed and produced the documentary "Backstreet to the American Dream." She is also an award-winning radio and TV journalist, formerly with NPR and Marketplace.
Patricia Nazario directed and produced the documentary "Backstreet to the American Dream." She is also an award-winning radio and TV journalist, formerly with NPR and Marketplace.

“It's a story about something that's so common to our humanity — food and eating and family and tradition and basically celebrating street food as this ultimate ambassador,” she said. “[It’s] just a way for people to come together.”

The film is also executive produced by 92-year-old civil rights activist and icon Dolores Huerta.

The documentary screened Aug 3. at the San Antonio Film Festival and has been screened in film festivals across the world. Nazario says other distribution options are also being explored.

Tags

Fronteras documentaryFood trucks
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro