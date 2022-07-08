© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Art project inspired by Aztec mythology highlights community stories of sacrifice

Published July 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
adriana-delivers-presentation2.jpg
1 of 5  — adriana-delivers-presentation2.jpg
Adriana Netro delivers her presentation during Margarita Cabrera's casting call for the sacrificial story of Copil.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
margarita-cabrera.jpg
2 of 5  — margarita-cabrera.jpg
Margarita Cabrera is a Mexican American artist and activist. Cabrera hosted a casting call for members of the community to share their stories of sacrifice in preparation for her solo exhibition at the McNay Art Museum in October.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
margarita-preps-monique-for-her-presentation.jpg
3 of 5  — margarita-preps-monique-for-her-presentation.jpg
Artist Margarita Cabrera preps participant Monique Bhimani for her performance in the casting call.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
coyolxauhqui-painting-by-adriana-white-border.png
4 of 5  — coyolxauhqui-painting-by-adriana-white-border.png
A painting of the Aztec godess coyolxauhqui. It was painted by participant Adriana Netro as part of her performance.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
margarita-holds-art-created-by-adriana-white-border.jpg.png
5 of 5  — margarita-holds-art-created-by-adriana-white-border.jpg.png
Margarita Cabrera holds an artwork by participant Adriana Netro.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio.

Most pieces of art are considered deeply individualist — they typically involve one artist creating a unique sculpture, painting or mural.

For Mexican artist Margarita Cabrera, art involves local engagement and interaction. A self-described community artist, all of Cabrera’s past and current projects rely on volunteers.

Her project Árbol de la Vida — or Tree of Life — features stories of the community told through clay sculptures.

Cabrera’s latest project, “Sacrifice - Tequitl ” once again asks for community involvement. This time, she takes inspiration from the life and sacrifices of the Aztec warrior Copil, whose sacrifices resulted in establishing what we now know as Mexico.

Cabrera hosted two “casting calls” during June asking for San Antonians to share their own stories of sacrifice.

Two women who attended the calls were Adriana Netro and Monique Bhimani. Bhimani shared the story of her grandmother, who emigrated from Vietnam to the United States as a single mother.

monique-bhimani.jpg
1 of 3  — monique-bhimani.jpg
Participant Monique Bhimani before her performance for Margarita Cabrera's Community Performance Art project.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
adriana-netro-donning-her-huipil.jpg
2 of 3  — adriana-netro-donning-her-huipil.jpg
Participant Adriana Netro dons her huipil during the casting call for Margarita Cabrera's community performance art project. A huipil is a traditional dress worn by many indigenous women across Mexico and Central America. Huipils can have variety of intricate and meaningful designs. The huipil is made with Manta, a fabric made of cotton.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio
adriana-huipil-front-and-back.png
3 of 3  — adriana-huipil-front-and-back.png
The front and back on Adriana Netro's handmade huipil.
Norma Martinez / Texas Public Radio

“She traveled half the world to make a better life for her family and for us,” said Bhimani.

For Netro, the concept of nepantla — a Nahuatl word that translates to “the space in between,” — captures how she feels today. She said she is in transition after the death of a loved one 10 years ago.

“At this point in my life, I am just experiencing a new personality,” she said. “Like I was born again in some kind of way.”

These stories of sacrifice and transformation will be used as part of a video installation in Cabrera’s solo exhibition at the McNay Art Museum in October.

Cabrera is still collecting community stories of sacrifice; all ages and backgrounds are welcome. Another recording session, or casting call, is taking place Aug. 13 at the McNay Art Museum.

Tags

Fronteras McNay Art MuseumMargarita CabreraAztec historyTPR
