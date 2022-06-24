© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Two Nations, One River — Proposed Binational Park will connect Los Dos Laredos

Published June 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Laredo Bridge View_FINAL_H_OPA.jpg
1 of 3  — Laredo Bridge View_FINAL_H_OPA.jpg
Conceptual rendering of the proposed binational park to adjoin the Laredo and Nuevo Laredo communities.
Courtesy of Overland Partners Architects in Collaboration with Able City.
binational-park-renderings-collage-two-images.png
2 of 3  — binational-park-renderings-collage-two-images.png
Conceptual renderings of the proposed binational park in Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. From left to right: Aerial view of the park; River view of the park.
Courtesy of Overland Partners Architects in Collaboration with Able City
Workshop_Rick-Archer-Overland-Partners-Able City_20220524 BRP Council Workshop Presentation _ FINAL_Page_07.jpg
3 of 3  — Workshop_Rick-Archer-Overland-Partners-Able City_20220524 BRP Council Workshop Presentation _ FINAL_Page_07.jpg
Vision plan for the 6.2-mile Binational Park project. The project will be built along the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo river on the U.S.-Mexico border. The river feeds 6 million residents and is the sole source of drinking water.
Courtesy of Overland Partners Architect in Collaborations with Able City

San Antonio-based Overland Partners and Able City of Laredo have been selected to create the conceptual design plans for the Binational River Park.

Despite sitting on invisible international lines, border communities are anything but divided. Concrete monuments, border fences, and rivers can’t break up the ties that have bonded the communities for generations.

Many efforts have been made to strengthen the ties between so-called “sister cities” along the two sides of the U.S.-Mexico Border, including shared land and park space; The Chamizal National Memorial on the El Paso border has a corresponding Chamizal park in Ciudad Juarez; Friendship Park is on the border between San Diego and Tijuana.

A proposed park in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo will take the idea of a binational park to a level unlike no other. The 6.2-mile long Binational River Park will work to strengthen the ties between “los Dos Laredos” or the two Laredos.

rick-archer-barbara-warren-head-shots.png
1 of 4  — rick-archer-barbara-warren-head-shots.png
From left to right: San Antonio-based firm Overland Partners senior principal Rick Archer. Credit: Josh Huskin; Overland Partners architect and project manager Barbara Warren. Credit: Josh Huskin.
viviana-frank-tricia-2.png
2 of 4  — Screenshot 2022-06-23 073950.png
Images clockwise starting from the left: Tricia Cortez, executive director with the Rio Grande International Study Center. Credit: Courtesy of Tricia Cortez; Viviana Frank-Franco, co-founder and partner of Laredo architect firm Able City. Credit: Courtesy of Able City; Able City co-founder and principal Frank Rotnofsky. Credit: Courtesy of Able City.
bination-park-working-group-in-laredo-and-san-antonio.jpg
3 of 4  — bination-park-working-group-in-laredo-and-san-antonio.jpg
Members of the binational working group in action on the planning stages of the Laredo/Nuevo Laredo binational park. The group was part of a series of workshops in Laredo, Texas.
Courtesy of the Rio Grande International Study Center
Overland-Able-City-Design-Team-Site-Visit-zacate-Creek.jpg
4 of 4  — Overland-Able-City-Design-Team-Site-Visit-zacate-Creek.jpg
Team members from San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners and Laredo-based firm Able City visiting the binational park project site along the Rio Grande and Zacate Creek.
Courtesy of Able City

Tricia Cortez, the executive director of the Rio Grande International Study Center in Laredo, represents the Binational Working Group — a consortium of public and private organizations that are collaborating to make the binational park a reality.

“This is our chance to make this sort of ground zero for how to do it right,” she said. “And hopefully we can be a binational model for other cities in Texas, especially along the Rio Grande, for how to plan for the future.”

But the park isn’t just meant to symbolize unity between the two cities: it’s also a water conservation effort.

Rick Archer, Overland founding partner and senior principal on the project, said conservation is at the center of the park’s mission.

“There is no park without conservation of the river… It is the sole water source, drinking water source, for over 6 million people in this region.”

Other guests on today’s program:

  • Barbara Warren, project manager and Overland architect 
  • Viviana Frank-Frano, architect and co-founder of Able City 
  • Frank Rotnofsky, partner and co-founder of Able City 
Laredo Nuevo Laredo Binational Park
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
