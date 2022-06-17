© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Anthology examines the forgotten history of state-sanctioned attacks against ethnic Mexicans along the southern border

Published June 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Provenir-Massacre-Historical-Marker-Texas-Historical-Commission.jpg
1 of 4  — Provenir-Massacre-Historical-Marker-Texas-Historical-Commission.jpg
Historical marker commemorating the Porvenir Massacre of 1918, where the Texas Rangers killed 15 men and boys in the Texas border town.
Photo courtesy Texas Historical Commission
Texas-Rangers-with-dead-Mexican-raiders-Norias-Division-King-Ranch.png
2 of 4  — Texas-Rangers-with-dead-Mexican-raiders-Norias-Division-King-Ranch.png
Photograph shows three Texas Rangers on horseback holding ropes tied to the bodies of Mexican raiders killed in the Norias Ranch Raid on August 8, 1915.
General Photograph Collection, UTSA Special Collections
La Matanza-1915-historical-marker-cameron-county-white-border.png
3 of 4  — La Matanza-1915-historical-marker-cameron-county-white-border.png
La Matanza of 1915 historical marker in Cameron County, Texas. The marker was approved in 2014 and erected in 2017.
Courtesy of Refusing to Forget
JT-canales-image.png
4 of 4  — JT-Canales-portrait.png
Civil rights advocate José Tomás Canales, the sole representative in the Texas State Legislature between 1915 and 1921. Canales led the 1919 investigation that uncovered the state-sanctioned killings of Mexican Americans and Mexican nationals carried out by the Texas Ranger.
Courtesy of the State Preservation Board.

Content warning: The second photo in the gallery above depicts violence against ethnic Mexicans photographed in the early 20th Century. Some viewers may find the photo unsettling.

In 1918, the Texas Rangers, ranchers and U.S. cavalry soldiers massacred 15 men and boys in the Texas border town of Porvenir.

This was not a lone incident. In a period known as La Matanaza — or the Massacre — historians estimate anywhere from 500 to 5,000 ethnic Mexicans in Texas were killed.

Lynchings, assaults and state-sanction killings are just a few examples of racial violence against ethnic Mexicans in Texas in the early 20th century. In 1919, these bouts of violence sparked a series of hearings by José Tomás, or J.T., Canales: the sole Mexican-American legislator in Texas at the time.

The Porvenir massacre and the Canales investigations are explored in the anthology of scholarly essays: “Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border.”

John Morán González is a J. Frank Dobie Regents Professor of American and English Literature at the University of Texas at Austin, and co-editor of the collection.

Gonzalez said the book’s contributors examine violence against ethnic Mexicans in a larger context, and dispel many wide-held beliefs about Texas history.

“The mythology that many Texans have been brought up with [is] the Texas Rangers as the good guys with guns and white hats,” he said. “That is an unfortunate characterization because, one, it's wrong, but it's one that is typically propagated through fourth grade and seventh grade Texas history.”

Reverberations-of-Racial-Violence-Book-Cover-white-border.png
1 of 3  — Reverberations-of-Racial-Violence-Book-Cover-white-border.png
“Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border,” is a collection of essays that details the killings of Mexicans along the southern border during the 1910s. The critical anthropology is co-edited by Sonia Hernandez and John Morán González.
University of Texas Press
John-Moran-Gonzalez-head-shot-white-border.png
2 of 3  — John-Moran-Gonzalez-head-shot-white-border.png
John Morán González is a J. Frank Dobie Regents Professor of American and English Literature at the University of Texas at Austin. Morán González is also a founding member of non-profit history project Refusing to Forget and the co-editor of the critical anthology “Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border.”
Brian Birzer
Sonia-Hernadez-head-shot-white-border.png
3 of 3  — Sonia-Hernadez-head-shot-white-border.png
Sonia Hernández is an associate professor of history at Texas A&M University and co-editor of the critical anthology “Reverberations of Racial Violence: Critical Reflections on the History of the Border.”
Latino/a & Mexican American Studies Department at Texas A&M University.

The nonprofit Refusing to Forget has worked to keep alive this piece of borderlands history by honoring the victims and their families.

Along with González, Sonia Hernández is co-editor of the anthology, co-founder of Refusing to Forget, and an associate professor in the Department of History at Texas A&M University at College Station.

She discussed the effort to bring awareness to the violence.

“You have this incredible effort on the part of the Mexican origin community — principally the women of the community, the descendants, the widows, the children, the grandchildren of these victims — who kept this history alive through oral histories, through their own family archives,” she said.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Fronteras U.S.-Mexico Bordertexas rangersLatino HistoryTPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro