Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'She was otherworldly, but she was also one of you' — UTSA course examines Selena's impact on Mexican American culture and identity

Published May 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
selena-mural-outside-alamo-candy-company-san-antonio.jpg
1 of 5  — selena-mural-outside-alamo-candy-company-san-antonio.jpg
Selena Mural by artist Alan Calvo located on the Alamo Candy Building at I-10 and Hildebrand in San Antonio, Texas.
Texas Public Radio
selena-mural-san-antonio-south-side.jpg
2 of 5  — selena-mural-san-antonio-south-side.jpg
Selena mural by local artist Christopher Montoya. The mural is located at a small shopping center on San Antonio's south side at 100 Beatrice Ave.
Texas Public Radio
Selena Quintanilla recibirá un Grammy honorífico
3 of 5  — Selena Quintanilla recibirá un Grammy honorífico
Selena Quintanilla with her Grammy at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards in 1994.
Reuters
This photo and others now hang in San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum."It’s just a very infectious smile that she had," said her friend Lisa Lopez.
4 of 5
Photo from the "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" art exhibit at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum. The exhibit featured photos of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez from a 1993 session and ran from January 2020 to August 2021.
Original photo: John Dyer
Flowers are seen on the star of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
5 of 5  — Flowers are seen on the star of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
Flowers are seen on the star of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Selena Quintanilla Pérez blazed a trail with a career that was skyrocketing upward until her untimely death in 1995.

In the 27 years since then, Selena remains memorialized in popular culture as the "Queen of Tejano music." Netflix released a miniseries in 2020; the popular Apple Podcast “Anything for Selena” topped the platform’s charts; and Gregory Nava’s 1997 biopic was re-released in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Selena has even become a topic of academic study in San Antonio.

The University of Texas at San Antonio will offer the virtual course “Selena: A Mexican American Identity & Experience” this summer.

Sonya Alemán, an associate professor in UTSA’s Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department, will lead the audited course.

sonya-aleman-headshot.jpg
1 of 3  — sonya-aleman-headshot.jpg
Sonya Alemán is an associate professor of Mexican American Studies at The University of Texas at San Antonio. Alemán will teach the course "Selena: A Mexican American Identity & Experience" summer 2022, which focuses on the Tejano singer's career, image, music, identity and more.
Jacob Alemán
sonya-aleman-selena-quintanilla-hollywood-star-white-border.png
2 of 3  — sonya-aleman-selena-quintanilla-hollywood-star-white-border.png
Sonya Alemán with Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
Enrique Alemán
sonya-norma-interview-2.jpg
3 of 3  — sonya-norma-interview-2.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Sonya Alemán, an associate professor at UTSA's Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department and the Mexican American Studies Program. Alemán will lead the course "Selena: A Mexican American Identity & Experience."
Texas Public Radio

Alemán says that while the course discusses Selena’s life and career, it is not a biography. Instead, it serves as an entry point into broader conversations about biculturality, bilingualism and Mexican American culture.

“One of the beautiful things for me is that the course allows [students] to recognize how important it is to have curriculum that’s founded in their community’s history,” said Alemán.

The course is available for audit to anyone interested and will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 31 through July 5. Click here for an audit form and instructions.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
