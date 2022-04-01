© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Fronteras

Fronteras: San Antonio’s iconic West Side Sound is the focus of new oral history preservation project

Published April 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
1 of 5  — Juantia-Mendoza-with her record collection-LANDSCAPE.jpg
Juanita Mendoza with her record collection.
Sylvia Mendoza
2 of 5  — Guzman Westside Sound 1.jpg
From left to right: Cantinflas impersonator, Santiago “Jimmy” Guzman, and Little Joe (Little Joe y La Familia); Dallas, Texas in 1968.
Rosa Guzmán
3 of 5  — Guzman Westside Sound 2.jpg
From left to right: Cantinflas impersonator, Rosa Guzman, and Lydia Mendoza; Dallas, Texas in 1968.
Rosa Guzmán
4 of 5  — Antonian Ballroom in the early 1970s - (left to right) Johnny Hernandez, Juanita Mendoza, Armando Mendoza, Little Joe Hernandez.jpg
Antonian Ballroom in the early 1970s. From left to right: Johnny Hernandez, Juanita Mendoza, Armando Mendoza, Little Joe Hernandez.
Courtesy of Sylvia Mendoza
5 of 5  — Mendoza-Landin-Gonzales-collage-white border.png
(Left)Sylvia Mendoza, assistant professor with UTSA's Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. (Top left) Geremy Landin, West Side Sound partner. (Bottom right) Gloria Vásquez Gonzáles, lecturer of Mexican American Studies at UTSA.
Sylvia Mendoza photo courtesy of Miguel Vargas; Photo courtesy of Geremy Landin; Gloria Vásquez Gonzáles photo courtesy of Adrian Montano.

A blend of doo wop, early rock n’ roll, and Tejano charcterize the “puro San Antonio” sound of the 1950s — better known as the West Side Sound.

Two San Antonio professors are looking to preserve the stories of the city’s Westside through the West Side Sound Oral History Project.

Sylvia Mendoza is an assistant professor with the University of Texas at San Antonio Department of Race, Ethnicity, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

Gloria Vásquez Gonzáles, is a lecturer of Mexican American Studies at UTSA, and is co-director of its Mexican American Studies Teacher’s Academy.

They received a $5,000 grant from UTSA’s Westside Community Partnerships Initiative to develop the West Side Sound oral history project.

Mendoza says a lot has been written about the West Side Sound, but it’s the stories of the musicians and fans she’s looking to preserve.

Geremy Landin, a graduate student at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and director of equity and social advocacy for Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, is also a contributor to the project’s oral history interviews.

He spoke about the unique interviews of musicians and residents who have been impacted by the West Side Sound.

“Every single perspective has been different,” he said. “Every single conversation has been different. And to me, as someone who loves my community who’s there in the West Side, it's been a great opportunity to really dive into those shared experiences and those memories.”

Contact either Sylvia Mendoza or Gloria Vásquez Gonzáles with your West Side Sound memories and add your songs to the West Side Sound’s collaborative playlist.

Artifacts from the project will be displayed at the bar Jaime’s Place in May.

Tags

Fronteras West Side Soundoral historyLatinoTPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro