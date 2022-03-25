© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'If the book banners are coming back, we gotta school them again' — Librotraficantes book smuggling caravan returns on their 10th anniversary

Published March 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 7  — beware-banned-books.jpg
Beware Banned Books
Liana Lopez
2 of 7  — Librotraficantes-2012-alamo.jpg
Joclyn at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, the first stop of the 2012 Librotraficante Caravan.
Liana Lopez
3 of 7  — Librotraficantes-2012-writers.jpg
Writer Dagoberto Gilb and writer Denise Chavez in Mesilla, New Mexico with the caravanistas during the Mesilla, NM stop of the 2012 Libroraficante Caravan.
Liana Lopez
4 of 7  — Librotraficantes-2012-lupe-edited.png
Librotraficante co-founder and Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, the first stop of the 2012 Librotraficante Caravan.
Liana Lopez
5 of 7  — Librotraficantes-2012-tony-edited.png
Librotraficante co-founder Tony Diaz at the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, the first stop of the 2012 Caravan.
Liana Lopez
6 of 7  — 2022-librotraficantes-group pic.JPG
10th Anniversary event of the Librotraficante Caravan
Brittany Britto
7 of 7  — Librotraficante-founders-edited.jpg
Four of five of the Librotraficante founders. From left to right: Lupe Mendez, Tony Diaz, Liana Lopez, Brian Parras.
Brittany Britto

Two years after the Arizona legislature banned ethnics studies in public schools in 2010, the Tucson Unified School District eliminated Mexican American studies from their curriculum. The ban was called racist and unconstitutional — an opinion upheld by a federal court when it overturned that law in 2017.

That law sparked a movement.

In 2012, members of the Latino writers’ group Nuestra Palabra, Latino Writers Having their Say organized a caravan to smuggle books that had been banned from the curriculum back to the students. They called themselves Librotraficantes, book smugglers.

Writer and activist Tony Diaz and Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez are two of the five original members.

Ten years later, conservative lawmakers are targeting books they consider objectionable — especially in the wake of controversy over so-called critical race theory. This time, the targets are LGBTQ+ writers of color.

Diaz said there are parallels between the two situations.

“What's different this time around is that these different policies to ban books have spread to many states. But the effects are the same,” said Diaz. “They're trying to intimidate teachers, educators, and they're trying to get books out of the hands of our youth.”

The Librotraficantes are launching their next chapter with a caravan to Austin on April 29 to confront Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick about his threat to remove tenure from professors who teach critical race theory at publicly-funded universities.

View the Librotraficante’s 10th anniversary celebration, March 12, 2022 here.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Fronteras LatinoBanning booksTony DiazLibrotraficanteLupe MendezTPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro