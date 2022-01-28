© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Curanderos on the borderlands offered physical, spiritual and psychological healing; and El Pueblo — the bilingual voice of San Antonio’s West Side

Published January 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
1 of 5  — pedro-Jaramillo_Large-horiz.png
Pedro Jaramillo
Photo by S. Sandovall, San Antonio, Texas, 1894. Image courtesy of University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries, Special Collections, #098-1955.
2 of 5  — TeresaUrrea-sta-nina-de-cabora-horiz.jpg
Terecita [sic] Urrea La Sta. Niña de Cabora (Teresita Urrea the Child Saint of Cabora). This image reveals Teresa's identity as both an espiritista medium (black dress, serious, unadorned) and a santa and curandera (rosaries and crucifixes around her neck, and the layering in of cherubs and iconography resembling La Madre de Luz).
Albert Reynolds Photographic Collection, PC 107, #1671, Arizona Historical Society.
3 of 5  — jennifer-seman.jpg
Jennifer Koshatka Semen, Ph.D., author of "Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo.
Lyndsay Knecht
4 of 5  — perspectiva-femenil.png
El Pueblo's "Perspectiva Feminil (Women's Perspective)," a column that explored the experiences of Mexican and Mexican-American women.
UTSA Libraries Special Collections
5 of 5  — Andres-Borunda -headshot-(1200x800).jpeg
Historian Andrés Borunda
Courtesy of Andrés Borunda

Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo were curanderos, traditional faith healers, who served border communities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Historian Jennifer Koshatka Seman wrote about them in her book “Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo.”

borderlands-curanderos-cover-tpr.jpg
Norma Martinez, Texas Public Radio
/

She said they practiced at a precarious time in history.

“So this turn of the century, 1890s to the early 1900s and beyond…this is the era of the rise of eugenics, of segregation, of white supremacy,” said Seman. “You have the resurgence of the Klan in the United States. It's a period of danger, real danger. Danger to people's bodies, danger to people's identities based on not being a white person, basically.”

She says the healing provided by the two curanderos went beyond the laying of hands or prescribing liquid and herbal cures.

Hear last week’s conversation with Seman here.

thin_line_0.png

El Pueblo: The nonprofit newspaper that fought against racism and injustice on San Antonio’s West Side

The El Pueblo newspaper was an independent publication (1979-82) that served San Antonio’s West Side — an underserved, mostly Mexican-American community — that lacked health care services, access to transportation, and living wages.

El Pueblo was created by a ragtag group of young Mexican American activists and students. The all-volunteer effort was printed out of a garage. Their ad-free bilingual publication focused on residents’ concerns like the shift of medical services away from the city center, and the loss of maternal care to around 5,000 mothers.

el-pueblo-westside-kid.png
UTSA Libraries Special Collections
/
Article from El Pueblo, March 1979.

San Antonio historian Andrés Borunda has researched the role El Pueblo played in the community. He said the newspaper was part of a long tradition of small independent papers “that were being used by members of the community, not just sort of to talk about what's happening, but also to educate people on different things like their legal rights (and) health care availability.”

Find a link to every edition of El Pueblo here, courtesy of the UTSA Libraries Special Collections.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
