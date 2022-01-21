© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR stations are currently on low power to prevent potential icing damage to our antennas.
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Borderlands Curanderos’ — Faith healers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries were also revolutionaries

Published January 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — santa-teresa-yaqui-idol2.jpg
"Santa Teresa, the Yaqui Idol, a Cause of Fierce Indian Uprisings, Has Come to Heal Diseases." Article in the San Francisco Examiner, Sept. 9, 1900.
Courtesy of Jennifer Koshatka Seman
2 of 2  — jennifer-seman.jpg
Jennifer Koshatka Semen, Ph.D., author of "Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo.
Lyndsay Knecht

Curanderismo is a system of grassroots faith healing that’s been practiced in many forms in Latin America for centuries.

Two curanderos of the 19th and early 20th centuries not just provided healing to their border communities, but they filled a necessary service that was being denied to Mexicans and Mexican Americans by racist institutions on both sides of the border.

Historian Jennifer Koshatka Seman, lecturer at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, has written the book “Borderlands Curanderos: The Worlds of Santa Teresa Urrea and Don Pedrito Jaramillo.”

Cover_Borderlands Curanderos.jpg

She said these two figures weren’t just healers. They were voices of resistance in their own ways.

“Here you have Teresa Urrea, this 18-, 19-year-old curandera, and she's healing people,” said Seman. “But she's also saying, ‘You don't have to listen to these authorities. You can disrupt these power structures.’”

Seman said Pedrito Jaramillo was not as outspoken, but his healing was a political act in a time when Mexican Americans were being lynched. “He's sitting right in the middle of this real powder keg of white supremacist uprisings and violence. But what he does is he heals,” she said. “Healing and caring for people, feeding them, healing their bodies, being a place where they can come safely is, I think, a political act in a different kind of way.”

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

FronterasCuranderismoJennifer Koshatka SemanTeresa UrreaPedrito JaramilloTPRTop Stories
Stay Connected
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez