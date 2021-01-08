© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: San Antonio's Unsung Heroes Of The West Side Honored In Virtual Exhibit

1 of 4  — The Museo del Westside’s “Women & Activism in the Westside” tells an inclusive story of women activists in San Antonio’s West Side. Those featured in the exhibit include (clockwise) Isabel Casillas Sánchez, Emma Tenayuca, Eva Garza and Sebastiana Ramírez Rodríguez. | Courtesy: María Antonietta Rodríguez Berriozábal and the Esparanza Peace & Justice Center Archives
2 of 4  — The Museo del Westside is currently in development at the historic Ruben's Ice House.
3 of 4  — The Museo del Westside will call the historic Ruben's Ice House it’s home, located in the heart of San Antonio's West Side. | Courtesy: Esparanza Peace & Justice Center
4 of 4  — Artist rendering of The Museo del Westside, which is currently in development at the historic Ruben's Ice House. Designed by Dwayne Bohuslav and illustrated by Arturo Vilches. | Courtesy: Esparanza Peace & Justice Center
Graciela Sánchez — daughter of San Antonio neighborhood and education activist, Isabel Sánchez — is director of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, which is spearheading the Museo del Westside project. | Credit: William Luther / San Antonio Express-News
William Luther/San Antonio Express-News
Graciela Sánchez — daughter of San Antonio neighborhood and education activist, Isabel Sánchez — is director of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, which is spearheading the Museo del Westside project.

The historic Westside of San Antonio is a culturally-rich part of the city. It’s primarily Mexican-American and many of its residents live in poverty. Poverty doesn’t define the neighborhood, however.

The political power duo of Julián and Joaquin Castro was raised on the Westside. It’s celebrated in paintings and murals and even birthed its own musical genre, the “West Side Sound.”

Some of the neighborhood’s lesser known figures are getting their due in a virtual exhibit at the Museo del Westside — a museum that celebrates the community’s unique history, heritage and pride. The Museo is a project of the grassroots cultural organization, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, and is currently in development at the historic Ruben's Ice House, located in the heart of San Antonio's Westside.

Esperanza’s director, Graciela Sánchez, explained the project is intended to uplift the perseverance of the Westside and foster a deeper appreciation of the neighborhood and its people.

Antonia Castañeda, professor of history emeritus at St. Mary’s University, said the Museo del Westside is a way to amplify the voices of the community and dispel negative stereotypes of West Side neighborhoods.
“The story of the community, of the people who live, worked, played, suffered, danced and flourished,” said Sánchez, who is also a member of the Westside Preservation Alliance.

Specifically, the Museo’s “Women & Activism in the Westside” exhibit takes a focus on the women who marched, boycotted and rallied for social change.

Antonia Castañeda — professor of history emeritus at St. Mary’s University — said the exhibit came together from personal recounts of community members about the women that inspired them and will continue to expand with more submissions from the public.

If you know of a strong woman who could compliment the exhibit email museo@esperanzacenter.org, call 210-228-0201, or click the “Share Your Story” button at museodelwestside.org.

