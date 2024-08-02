Book Public: 'The Disappeared' by Rebecca J. Sanford

In 1976 Buenos Aires, Lorena Ledesma and her husband, Jose, are taken from their home by the paramilitary. Their two-year-old son is left behind and cared for by his grandmother, Esme.

Desperate to locate Lorena and Jose, Esme begins a relentless search for them that spans three decades and brings the novel to the year 2005.

In the United States, Rachel Sprague is an American adoptee who one day learns she has a biological brother living in another country.

After she takes a DNA test, she learns details about her own life that can threaten her adoptive family and reveal painful family secrets.

How will the stories from Buenos Aires and New York City merge and bring to light all that has been lost over the years? What can survive and be recovered?

The Disappeared is inspired by the true stories of the mothers and grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo—women who for more that 45 years have been searching for "the disappeared," those captured as dissidents during Argentina's Dirty War.

Rebecca J. Sanford

Rebecca J. Sanford is the author of The Disappeared. She is a recipient of the Women's Fiction Writers Assocation Rising Star Award. She received her MA in international affairs from the New School in New York City.

