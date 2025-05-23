Book Public: 'The Fate of Others' by Richard Bausch

A new book by Richard Bausch is a cause for celebration. He's authored some 24 books. But a new offering from him is not to be taken for granted. It is a reason to feel fortunate.

The Fate of Others is his latest collection of stories. It's actually ten stories and two novellas.

In 2025, what can it mean to write about ordinary lives when our world has changed, when we are still trying to recover from the pandemic, when whiplash is the reaction of the day as systems, processes, and structures change virtually overnight, institutions are eroded, and inequalities are exacerbated.

The idea that one can open up a book and enter other worlds—read about the fate of others—seems miraculous.

Richard Bausch's stories explore isolation, losses— but also passions and the things that can remain hopeful and life-giving—even in the worst of times, globally or in our own small moments.

As beautiful a gift as this book, The Fate of Others, is for readers—is this wide-ranging conversation with Richard Bausch for the listeners of this podcast.

