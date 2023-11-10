© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Public

Book Public: 'The Madstone' by Elizabeth Crook

By Yvette Benavides
Published November 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Elizabeth Crook
Charla Wood
Elizabeth Crook

Elizabeth Crook’s latest novel is set in and around the Texas HIll Country in 1868. Benjamin Shreve is in his workshop when he witnesses a stagecoach leave a passenger behind.

The man is a treasure hunter who persuades Benjamin to help him get to the coach. There is a treasure that he says belongs to him aboard that buggy.

Benjamin is drawn into a drama whose scope he could never have imagined, for they discover on reaching the coach that its passengers include Nell, a pregnant young woman, and her four-year-old son, Tot, who are fleeing Nell’s brutal husband and his murderous brothers.

Nell is, in fact, evading a sadistic group wanted for acts of violence and harassment against Black citizens.

Nell herself is in terrible danger. She is a witness to (and a victim of) her husband’s violence and the evil committed by the gang. If they catch her, they will take her son, Tot.

Benjamin offers to accompany Nell and Tot to a distant port on the Gulf of Mexico, where they can board a ship to safety.

The treasure hunter helps as does a Black Seminole man who once worked for the Mexican army.

The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook
The Madstone by Elizabeth Crook

This is a story about a journey–many journeys. Each is fraught with uncertainty and danger at every turn. This is also a story about secrets, cursed treasure, and a desperate belief in the eponymous madstone.

This is also a love story–and a story about forgiveness.

Tags
Book Public Booksliterature
Stay Connected
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
See stories by Yvette Benavides