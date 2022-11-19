The Lonely Voice: 'Dancing After Hours' by Andre Dubus

The character of Emily in the story “Dancing After Hours” is 40 years old. She has never been married or been in a serious relationship. She is pretty certain she will never have children. She loves to read and takes good care of herself. She describes herself as “homely” and blames some of her loneliness on her looks.

She used to be a teacher but fell out of love with that vocation because her students failed to appreciate literature the way she did. So she became a bartender.

One night Drew arrives at the bar with Alvin. Drew is confined to a wheelchair and Alvin is his attendant.

Nothing happens right away. It takes a while. But something most definitely happens—to Emily and the others who stay at the bar—to drink, eat, talk, share, and dance.

Drew cannot change the facts of his life. In accepting herself as she is, Emily cannot change hers either. But what happens after hours at the bar, could well have made a difference to her.

Peter Orner

Peter Orner is the author of the new essay collection titled Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin. His previous essay collection is Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. He is also the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.