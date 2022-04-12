© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Lonely Voice: 'No Place For You, My Love' by Eudora Welty

Published April 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT
Eudora Welty

In the story "No Place for You, My Love" by Eudora Welty, a woman from Toledo and a man from Syracuse who’ve only just met drive south of New Orleans through rural Louisiana. This unfamiliar setting is a place where they don’t have to carry the constraints for their respective real lives. They don’t have to communicate in this context and yet they connect—in this place—on that most human level of loss and loneliness.

Eudora Welty is the author of “No Place for You My Love.” The story was first published in 1952.

Peter Orner

Peter Orner is the author of two novels and three story collections, including Maggie Brown & Others. His collection of essays is titled Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live. A new collection, Still No Word from You, will be published in October 2022.

Peter Orner is the director of creative writing at Dartmouth College.

