'The Everybody Ensemble' : Amy Leach celebrates the natural world in her new collection of whimsical essays

Readers who appreciate Amy Leach’s singular style as an essayist and devoured her first collection, Things That Are, can now rejoice and join The Everyday Ensemble.

This new essay collection celebrates the natural world. The Ensemble of the title means me, you, and everybody—every other living thing.

‘Speckled and Plain, perfect and imperfect, indigo-feathered, green-skinned, orange-toed, squashed of fice, cracked of shell, miniature of heart, young as ducklings, old as hills”: We are all beckoned—all of us “indigenous to earth” to join in Amy Leach’s unforgettable stories about our interconnected world.