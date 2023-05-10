E5: News from Home

Linda builds a new life in California but news from home keeps chasing her. Members of Pueblos Unidos were detained in Michoacan, carrying an arsenal of weapons from the U.S. Linda’s fate depends on the U.S. asylum system, where Mexicans rarely win cases. She’s safe for now but her future in the U.S. is still unclear — a fate thousands of other asylum seekers share.

