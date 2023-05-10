© 2023 Texas Public Radio
caliber 60_final.png
Caliber 60

E5: News from Home

By Stephania Corpi,
Toya Sarno Jordan
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
EP 5 ENG.JPG
Stephania Corpi
/
TPR
Plants hang in the entrance to Linda's abanonded home in Ixtaro, Michoacan.

Linda builds a new life in California but news from home keeps chasing her. Members of Pueblos Unidos were detained in Michoacan, carrying an arsenal of weapons from the U.S. Linda’s fate depends on the U.S. asylum system, where Mexicans rarely win cases. She’s safe for now but her future in the U.S. is still unclear — a fate thousands of other asylum seekers share.

Stephania Corpi is a Mexican journalist, documentary photographer and a co-host and co-producer of the Line in the Land and La Línea podcasts from Texas Public Radio.
Toya is an Argentine photojournalist based in Mexico City, where she covers migration and human rights issues in the region.
