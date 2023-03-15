© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
caliber 60_final-2.png
Caliber 60

Avocados from Mexico

By Stephania Corpi,
Toya Sarno Jordan
Published March 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
EP1 SP-1_Stephania Corpi Arnaud.jpg
Stephania Corpi
/
TPR
Avocados are seen in a field in Michoacán.

Avocado consumption has exploded in the U.S. over the past decade. But what’s rarely seen is the rotten underbelly of this industry, controlled by armed groups in Mexico who use smuggled weapons from the U.S. to keep control over this lucrative business. Meet Linda, who lives in Ixtaro, a small avocado producer town. She experienced unimaginable horrors while under the siege of narcos.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
1 Top StoriesCaliber 60avocadosMexicocartels
Stephania Corpi
Stephania Corpi is a Mexican journalist, documentary photographer and a co-host and co-producer of the Line in the Land and La Línea podcasts from Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Stephania Corpi
Toya Sarno Jordan
Toya is an Argentine photojournalist based in Mexico City, where she covers migration and human rights issues in the region.
See stories by Toya Sarno Jordan