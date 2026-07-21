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Worth Repeating

The quicker picker upper and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 21, 2026 at 6:12 PM CDT
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Anne Marie explains that not all cats are mean cats.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Anne Marie explains that not all cats are mean cats.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Standing on Business.” These stories feature the morals of produce distribution, an intense dedication to Brawny paper towels, and a surgery that solved a cat’s anger issues.

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Stories included explore a punk rock business policy, an empathy seesaw, and a vet whose surgery went very wrong, then very right. Loaded with self-confidence (and Benadryl), these stories spotlight the times where the only way out was through.

Last one of the season!
Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio
Dana and Allison pose <3

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Jamie explains how she got her nickname.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Jamie explains how she got her nickname.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia