The quicker picker upper and other stories
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Standing on Business.” These stories feature the morals of produce distribution, an intense dedication to Brawny paper towels, and a surgery that solved a cat’s anger issues.
In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Stories included explore a punk rock business policy, an empathy seesaw, and a vet whose surgery went very wrong, then very right. Loaded with self-confidence (and Benadryl), these stories spotlight the times where the only way out was through.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios