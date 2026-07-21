The quicker picker upper and other stories

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Stories included explore a punk rock business policy, an empathy seesaw, and a vet whose surgery went very wrong, then very right. Loaded with self-confidence (and Benadryl), these stories spotlight the times where the only way out was through.

Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio Dana and Allison pose <3

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Jamie explains how she got her nickname.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios