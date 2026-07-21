© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Worth Repeating

A knife tucked into your pajamas and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:36 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Christina explains her need to keep moving forward.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Christina explains her need to keep moving forward.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Standing on Business.” Storytellers shared stories on the power of crying, conquering menopause, the downsides to working for a small business, and more.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Listen to stories about a hike that turns into an existential revelation, combating medical misinformation with a TikTok diagnosis, why people-pleasers should never be security guards, and discovering how many drives to Corpus Christi are too many. Each story highlights a different way to take a stand in your life.

Brendan tells us how many books is too many to listen to in a year.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Brendan tells us how many books is too many to listen to in a year.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Kristy explains the call was coming from inside the house.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Kristy explains the call was coming from inside the house.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios

Tags
Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia