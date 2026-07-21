A knife tucked into your pajamas and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Listen to stories about a hike that turns into an existential revelation, combating medical misinformation with a TikTok diagnosis, why people-pleasers should never be security guards, and discovering how many drives to Corpus Christi are too many. Each story highlights a different way to take a stand in your life.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Brendan tells us how many books is too many to listen to in a year.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Kristy explains the call was coming from inside the house.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios