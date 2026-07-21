A knife tucked into your pajamas and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Standing on Business.” Storytellers shared stories on the power of crying, conquering menopause, the downsides to working for a small business, and more.
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Standing on Business.” Listen to stories about a hike that turns into an existential revelation, combating medical misinformation with a TikTok diagnosis, why people-pleasers should never be security guards, and discovering how many drives to Corpus Christi are too many. Each story highlights a different way to take a stand in your life.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Jon Kobe
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios